Innovative market model meets needs

DULUTH, Minn. – Sometimes the new idea we’re looking for is staring us in the face.
Back in 2013 a farmer in Finland, Thomas Snellman, was looking for a better way to market produce from his farm. What he developed is revolutionizing the link between small farmers and their customers. It’s creating what some folks call shorter food systems or shorter food supply chains.
Just about everyone knows about Facebook, even if they don’t use it. Snellman used Facebook to connect directly to the customers who joined his online group. That group became the first REKO Ring.
The acronym REKO translates loosely as “responsible consumption.” REKO Rings use Facebook so consumers can order directly from local farmers and other food producers.
According to a paper by Louise Daving Gotberg published through the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences-Department of Urban and Rural Development, REKO Rings by 2017 had spread to neighboring Sweden. By then there were 55 separate rings or groups with 95,000 members.
People are also reading…
REKO Rings are quickly spreading through the heartland of the United States. They have some similarity to both the community-supported-agriculture model and the traditional farm-market model.
• In a CSA model consumers contract for a set season for delivery of a box of what is available from producers. Consumers and producers share risk.
• In a farm-market model consumers visit a market where groups of producers display produce; consumers pick out and purchase what they want. Farmers often spend several hours at a farm market and they retain all the risk inherent in food production.
But consumers in a REKO Ring order directly from local farmers and producers through a Facebook page. Farmers and producers invoice consumers and are paid before produce is delivered. Consumers meet with farmers to pick up what they ordered, at a specific place at a set time. The delivery period for a REKO Ring is usually short – a half-hour to a full hour every week or so.
Meg and Bob Blair of Casonia Grove – a small family farm on the edge of Duluth, Minnesota – are part of a group of local producers who are behind the Twin Ports REKO Ring that in 2021 began serving Duluth and Superior, Wisconsin.
Meg Blair said, “The REKO Ring model is based on an online platform – Facebook. It’s readily available to most people and it’s free. It optimizes the farm-market model for the farmer. In a typical farm-market operation a farmer spends the week working on the farm. Produce is packed and driven to a market location. The farmer sits at the market for hours, not knowing what will sell. Then they pack up what didn’t sell and go home. If there’s bad weather customers don’t come. Farm markets are a great way to get to know your customers, but they are a heavy investment for a farmer. Farmers pay fees to sell at farm markets. The REKO model bypasses 90 percent of that.
“Farmers need to be able to use Facebook. They need to be able to tell their story and describe their produce. We are trying to grow this alternative model (REKO). There is a REKO Ring in Ozaukee County north of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They started about two years ago. Bob and I had heard of the REKO model on some permaculture podcasts. We thought it was a model that would work well with our products. We also got to know enough other farmers to form a core group. So we emulated what they did in Ozaukee County; I called the co-founders of that REKO Ring for information. They guided us through the set-up process.
“We launched a year ago (and) had a successful season. We have new producers onboard; we grew our group from 300 consumers to almost 3,000. We are working on expanding. We may have a secondary meet up (delivery site). In the winter we met up every other week. Starting in June we will meet up every week.
“Customers go to Facebook and ask to join our group. Once they are in, they look at farmer postings to see what is being offered. They order what they want and pay the farmer directly online.”
Bob Blair said, “This provides security for the farmer; they have already made the sale. Farmers only spend a half-hour to an hour at the delivery site. We go to a parking lot; people drive through and we hand them their goods. There may be 10 farmers lined up. A customer picks up from the farmers they ordered from and they drive away. We have a baker, meat producers, veggie producers and others. Producers have to be local, from a 100-mile radius. Some people use the REKO Ring for all their grocery shopping. You can pick up produce, bread, meat, alcohol, soap (and) honey, (then) take it home and make several dinners. You can say hello to your farmers. You know their farm’s story. It is a great way to connect and it takes a big burden off the farmer.
“Today I did my invoicing; it took 20 minutes. Our ordering cycling ended last night. In the last 20 minutes my phone buzzed five times as folks paid their invoices. They will pick up their orders at the meet up tomorrow. This model cuts packing time and travel time, and farmers have guaranteed sales. Even if the person does not show at the meet up the sale is already made. But most people show up because they want what they ordered and they already paid.”
Meg Blair said, “REKO Rings really have taken off in Scandinavia and throughout Europe. There are rings in Australia. There is one in South Africa. We would love to get to the point where REKO Rings are as well-known as community-sponsored agriculture so when somebody moves to a new town they look for the REKO Ring.”
Visit www.facebook.com/groups – search for “REKO Ring” – to see available rings. Visit www.facebook.com/groups – search for “Twin Ports REKO Ring” – and www.canosiagrove.com for more information regarding the Twin Ports REKO Ring and the Blair Farm.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.