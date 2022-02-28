Leader knows Expo's many facets

MADISON, Wis. – Laura Herschleb recently took the reins as general manager of World Dairy Expo, held annually in Madison. She succeeds Scott Bentley, who recently retired from the position.
Herschleb has assisted with World Dairy Expo projects related to educational initiatives, attendee services and the event’s trade show. In the late 2000s she managed the World Dairy Expo Cattle Show; she’s been the event’s marketing manager. And she was involved with World Dairy Expo as a member of the Badger Dairy Club when she was a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“Laura has the experience and perspective to know the challenges in front of us, and the commitment and vision to lead us into the future,” said Bill Hageman, president of the World Dairy Expo board. “She has the passion to engage the World Dairy Expo family to seek continuous improvements and capitalize on opportunities.”
The 55-year old World Dairy Expo is in great shape, Herschleb said.
“I have big shoes to fill,” she said. “I’m not starting from square one.”
She honors World Dairy Expo’s history and is open to building upon its foundation, she said.
“I think of challenges as opportunities,” she said. “The opportunities are meeting the needs of the global industry today and (into) the future. As the dairy industry continues to change, World Dairy Expo will change alongside it.”
There will be a schedule change beginning with the 2022 event. World Dairy Expo will be held Sunday through Friday, Oct. 2-7. It will officially begin with youth activities and contests the first day, Sunday. The Dairy Cattle Show will begin Monday and the trade show will begin Tuesday. The event will conclude Friday night with the naming of the Supreme Champion.
The schedule change was made to improve efficiencies for all stakeholders. Trade-show exhibitors for years had been requesting a shorter exhibition period to better align with current trade-show-industry standards, World Dairy Expo stated. But maintaining five days for show-ring events is necessary to provide time and space for cattle exhibitors. Formally adding Sunday as well as the youth events and contests to the schedule offers continuity of event dates, and brings additional prestige to the historic contests.
“Laura knows the ins and outs of World Dairy Expo,” said Tom Morris, vice-president of the World Dairy Expo board and chairman of the dairy-cattle exhibitor committee. “If there are any obstacles she’s well aware of them.”
Morris has known Herschleb since she was involved in the Badger Dairy Club. He also worked with her when she managed the World Dairy Expo Dairy Cattle Show. That’s when he observed her working well under pressure, he said.
“She’s also personable with great public-relations skills,” he said.
Bryan Voegeli, a World Dairy Expo board member and representative for the Purebred Breeders of World Dairy Expo, said, “I have tremendous respect for Laura. She did a tremendous job of organizing and leading the dairy show.
“She’s such a motivated, talented person. She has people skills and this is a great opportunity for World Dairy Expo. She’ll make for a seamless transition. She’s done about everything at World Dairy Expo and it’s exciting that a young woman is taking over this endeavor.”
Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.