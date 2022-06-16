Learn farming without risk

BAYFIELD, Wis. – Where will the next generation of farmers be found? How can folks from cities with no farm background start a life in agriculture?
The answer is found in two words – “farm internships.”
Many people in agriculture have both passion and subject-matter knowledge they would like to share; and most have no shortage of work. Some farmers connect with college or university students who wish to learn through on-farm internships. Others turn to organizations that connect farm interns to specific types of agriculture.
Tom Galazen and Ann Rosenquist run North Wind Organic Farm near Bayfield in northern Wisconsin’s Bayfield County, where they host interns. The 140-acre farm has about 130 acres of forest, with the remainder devoted to intensively farmed fields and orchards. The farm produces maple and birch syrup as well as a wide variety of organic berries, fruit and vegetables. Produce and value-added products are marketed through farm markets, a community-supported-agriculture program and wholesale to stores. The farm is off the power grid; it’s been using primarily wind, solar and wood power since 1982. Since 1991 it has also provided internships.
“In exchange for their work students get food, lodging and a small monthly stipend – and they learn a lot,” Rosenquist said. “We try to keep the work so it isn’t monotonous, but sometimes farming can be a little monotonous. There might be a large harvest, or a lot of weeding.”
But Galazen pointed out that monotony is also something to learn about farming.
Rosenquist said, “We give our interns time off, even though we don’t take time off. Some ask why we don’t take time off and we tell them our to-do list would get even longer.”
Galazen said, “We’ve had 150 to 175 people as interns here over the years. For many years students from Northland College in Ashland (Wisconsin) have come here for an internship for credit for the college’s May term.
“Most interns have been pretty easy to get along with. Most have been decent workers. We had some this May who were self-starters. If we got taken away by phone calls or something they found useful things to do.”
The couple are part of Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farms. Through it people go to farms all around the world, they said. Interns work a set number of hours each day; farmers provide meals and lodging. Sometimes an intern will work for only a couple of days or a couple of weeks; they move from farm to farm.
“WWOOF-USA” links visitors to organic farmers. The idea is to promote an educational exchange while building a community that’s aware of ecological farming practices learned through farm life. There are more than 1,500 participating farms in the United States.
Another organization the couple is involved with is National Center for Appropriate Technology’s Appropriate Technology Transfer for Rural Areas, called ATTRA. They’ve hosted long-term interns through it.
ATTRA is funded mainly by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Business Cooperative Service. The National Center for Appropriate Technology manages a series of projects that promote self-reliance and sustainable lifestyles through the wise use of appropriate technology. It provides information and technical assistance to farmers, ranchers, Extension agents, educators and others involved in sustainable agriculture in the United States.
Some of the couple’s interns have gone on to become farmers in the Wisconsin area.
“(And) there are some who settled out west,” Galazen said. “Internships are a great opportunity for a person. They aren’t risking a lot.”
Rosenquist said, “There are so many opportunities in farming. They can learn to operate a (community-supported-agriculture program) and not even touch the soil. They can learn management, or write newsletters or blogs.”
Galazen said, “Sometimes people have an affinity for certain crops – rhubarb for instance. We know a farmer in Minnesota who has a collection of over 50 rhubarb varieties. A person like that could start a nursery and take orders. One of our interns had worked at a rhubarb farm in Iceland.”
Clare Hintz owns and operates Elsewhere Farm, a production permaculture farm near Herbster, Wisconsin. She serves on the Wisconsin Board of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
“Tom at North Wind was my first internship mentor and convinced me that I really did want to be a farmer in the Lake Superior watershed,” she said. “He was a tireless and patient teacher of everything from how to drive a tractor to the all-crucial how to live on a farmer’s salary. Not only did he take the time to teach his interns aspects of his very diverse farm, he shared his wild-crafting and traditional-skills knowledge. As a city kid it was all new to me, and he launched me on my career."
For folks who have knowledge and passion to share with people who learn by doing, farm internships can be rewarding. For interns experiences on a farm can be life-altering. And the real reward for the rest of us is the growth of a new generation of farmers.
Visit wwoofusa.org and www.ncat.org and www.northwindorganicfarm.org for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.