Agribusiness is constantly changing. Practices that make a farm profitable one decade may not make it profitable as times change.
For many people adapting to changing conditions in markets, climate, crops and the economy is one of the most difficult aspects of farming. Often it’s difficult to find good advice, access credible research, network with agribusiness professionals and find mentors who can help.
The Northeast Wisconsin Technical College Farm Business and Production Management Program offers all those things and more, said instructor Aaron Pape.
Continuing-education courses for farmers are offered in winter each year on a six-year cycle, with a different topic each year. Topics include farm business operations, agronomy and soil science. The winter course lasts 12 weeks. For the remainder of the year Pape or one of his colleagues will work one-on-one with students to solve specific farming challenges. The course can include financial analysis of current or proposed farm ventures.
“If you want to build a new barn, buy more cows, buy a piece of land or piece of equipment – all sorts of different scenarios can be analyzed,” Pape said.
The course can focus on any type of farming.
“In the classroom I facilitate discussions between farmers for peer-to-peer learning,” he said. “The average age of a student is around 38. Many students have been farming for years. Sharing knowledge is important because everybody has different knowledge and a different perspective. Everybody can learn a little from everybody else.”
Some farmers want to explore different farming techniques, some work on farm-succession plans and some want to learn if they can afford to hire additional help. Some want to see if they may generate a specific cash flow with additional operations.
“We can also help farmers access many U.S. Department of Agriculture programs,” he said. “We are the people who can get out and work one-on-one with farmers on their farms. If I can help you save $1,000, it pays for your tuition.”
The cost of each course is less than $600. Visit www.nwtc.edu or contact 920-498-5637 or Aaron.Pape@NWTC.edu for more information.