MADISON, Wis. – Al Gunderson says it’s difficult to put into words what it means to earn the Honorary Recognition Award from the University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. It would be difficult to say what UW-Madison along with animal science and nutrition mean to a man who has lived them his entire life.
Gunderson’s father, Buell Gunderson, was the swine herdsman at the university farm near the UW-Madison campus and then at the UW-Arlington Agricultural Research Station for more than 30 years. He taught and coached hundreds of 4-H and FFA youths as well as university students. He and his wife, Bernice Gunderson, were leaders in livestock organizations. The couple served for more than 20 years as the secretary-treasurer team of the Wisconsin Pork Producers Association – now the Wisconsin Pork Association.
Al Gunderson grew up at the Arlington station, said Tom Crenshaw, a professor in the animal- and dairy-sciences department at UW-Madison who co-nominated Gunderson for the award. Pursuing an education at UW-Madison was a natural move for Gunderson. He earned a bachelor’s degree in meat and animal science, and then a master’s degree in agricultural business management. He served an internship at Vita Plus, an animal-feed and -nutrition company based in Madison. He became a swine-product manager at Vita Plus and currently he’s the company’s vice-president.
Throughout his career Gunderson’s also been active in the feed industry.
Constance Cullman, president and CEO of the American Feed Industry Association, said, “Al has brought forward new ideas that challenge us to think more strategically about tackling head-on some of the issues facing our industry. He hasn’t been afraid to go out on a limb on what he thinks is right for the industry, put in the hard work and do so with a wry grin that rallies other members to join him in his efforts.”
He’s serving his fourth term on the American Feed Industry Association’s board of directors. He served as the chairman of the board from 2012 to 2013, representing the industry throughout the United States, and around the world at International Feed Industry Federation meetings.
He also chaired a task force that developed the American Feed Industry Association’s Institute for Feed Education and Research. It funds animal-feed and pet-food research as well as promotes safe and sustainable feed and food production through education and research. Gunderson supports the institute both through Vita Plus and as a personal donor, Cullman said.
Vita Plus has provided scholarships to students at UW-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls. And it has funded fellowships to students pursuing master’s degrees, primarily at UW-Madison and Michigan State University. Fellowships are mainly for students who want more technical training but who don’t necessarily plan to pursue a doctorate.
During Gunderson’s tenure at Vita Plus the company has offered more than 50 student internships. Those internships are provided at the company’s headquarters in Madison as well as at its Wisconsin facilities in Lake Mills, Dodgeville, Loyal and Greenleaf.
Many employees at Vita Plus have been students in the UW-Madison animal-sciences department. Not all the internships result in Vita Plus employees but they help equip young people in the area of practical agriculture. That helps them to be of greater service to the farmers they serve as well as to their employers, Gunderson said.
“Times have changed and there’s more need for technical expertise,” he said.
Cullman added, “Young people today are by and large unaware of opportunities in the agricultural field to create new technology, conduct scientific research, and support animal and human health. Al understands we must attract and retain new talent. He has served in roles that have supported scholarships for students looking to pursue careers in the industry. And (he’s) overseen research and educational efforts aimed at making us better. He recognizes we need to bridge the gap together, and is working with industry partners and within his company to make it happen.”
Understanding the value of new technology, Gunderson also supported the new Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery building and program. It’s scheduled to open this winter.
“Al was with us in 2012 when a replacement building for the Meat Science and Muscle Biology Lab was proposed and eventually approved by the campus-planning committee,” said Dan Schaefer, animal-science professor emeritus at UW-Madison. “And he was with us again when the meat industry lobbied for the building project to state legislators during a day at the Capitol.”
Several members of the animal-sciences staff were invited to Vita Plus so the company’s leaders could learn more about the construction project and the vision for the program. Vita Plus has provided financial support for the facility.
Gunderson’s commitment to UW-Madison has again been displayed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Vita Plus is an employee-owned company. It challenged its field representatives to find food-assistance programs in their particular areas that the company could help. Through the Vita Plus Serving Customers and Rural Communities Project he provided leadership to develop a system to safely harvest surplus hogs from the UW-Arlington Agricultural Research Station and provide meat to food pantries, Tom Crenshaw said.
Donations to those food banks were organized by the company’s staff.
“We set a goal of donating $100,000 and we hit that,” Gunderson said.
Gunderson found words to share his feelings about the award.
“It means a great deal when I think of my dad, my undergraduate and graduate degrees, my professors and people I went to school with – including customers and fellow industry people,” he said. “It has been one of the highlights of my career.”
