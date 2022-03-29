Long-loved program changes format

MADISON, Wis. – A decision has been made to change the 135-year-old “Farm and Industry Short Course” program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Beginning in fall 2022 the short-course format will change from a 16-week on-campus residential experience to a non-residential program involving both in-person and virtual training.
The change is due to a steady decline in enrollment since 2010, say UW educators.
“The current two-term residential-student format no longer meets the needs of many farmers and other agribusiness owners who can’t spare workers for four months in a year and who no longer see winter as a ‘down-time’ for their businesses,” said Kate VandenBosch, dean of the UW-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. “In the future, Farm and Industry Short Course participants will have the flexibility to take the courses they want as they have time.”
The main reason for the format change was economics, said Jennifer Blazek, director of the Farm and Industry Short Course. While there’s initial interest from young people, there often has been a decline in enrollment for a few months before the program begins each fall. The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t help; it may have contributed to even-smaller numbers of students in the past two years.
When asked why they decided not to enroll in short course, potential students often said they were needed on the farm or at another job, she said. Even though the “short course” is shorter than other continuing-education programs, it was too long for students who said they were working.
Carly Epping of Green Fire Farm near Monticello, Wisconsin, was a student in the most recent short course. Green Fire Farm raises beef cattle as well as pastured poultry and pastured pigs. She commuted to classes rather than live on campus.
“I wasn’t able to do the 16-week program so I doubled up on classes,” she said.
A two-year technical school wasn’t a fit with her spring farm work, she said. The short course offered the type of education she wanted – farm financial management, communications, marketing and human resources. She enjoyed the opportunity to network with other students and participate in field trips that featured a diversity of farms and agricultural businesses.
Epping said short-course students were contacted the day before the course change was announced. The next evening they met with Doug Reinemann, the associate dean for UW-Division of Extension and outreach specialist for the UW-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. He will be the point person for communicating with stakeholders about the changes to the short course.
Students learned the change is a firm decision.
“Tears were shed during that meeting,” Epping said.
Continuing-education component possible
Reinemann said he welcomes feedback from stakeholders as he’s working to build a program that more people will attend.
“I’m all ears and am happy to receive feedback,” he said. “We have a lot of ideas and are in the information-gathering mode. We understand that hands-on learning and coming to Madison is important. We also understand that creating a community of peers is important.”
He and Blazek will be working on curriculum and course structure in the coming months, he said. The short course may look similar to other types of certification programs, with a number of courses offered.
“It may have a more continuing-education component,” he said.
Farm workers and service providers who don’t necessarily have a farm background have training requirements, so the short course could appeal to them and farm owners.
“We could appeal to a broader audience,” he said.
The program could be changed to enable participants to choose courses ala carte. Or it could involve intensive two-day or three-day courses.
The first course offerings will be announced this summer; they’ll include the program’s basics. A bigger rollout is expected prior to fall 2023. Reinemann said he would be meeting soon with short-course instructors to discuss possibilities.
Bob Nash of Fredonia, Wisconsin, said he’ll want to see the options.
“I hope they understand that short course had a hands-on feel,” he said.
He enrolled in the program in 2006 after graduating from high school. He wasn’t raised on a farm but would later become a dairy-herd manager near West Bend, Wisconsin. Currently he works for a county highway department in addition to helping on a dairy farm. He appreciated the hands-on training on the UW-Madison campus, he said, especially when learning about the Ovsynch protocol for synchronizing ovulation in dairy cows.
“I was sad to hear about short course going virtual and students not being able to have the on-campus experience,” he said. “I learned just as much living in the dorm, with students coming from different places.”
Ryan Prahl, who farms near Wausau, Wisconsin, attended short course 2003-2004. He and his wife, Lindsey Prahl, and their family have a 120-cow dairy herd; they raise soybeans, corn and hay. They also run a farm stand in the summer.
When he was a student it wasn’t uncommon for him and his classmates to jump in a car and visit each other’s family farms on weekends, he said.
“If short course goes to an online-based program, they should at least have field trips so students can socialize,” he said. “Farmers often feel isolated. That’s why it’s good to meet other students. Learning together with other farm kids was a huge part of short course. It also helped me later in life when I became involved in Farm Bureau because I had already met some people in it.”
Prahl said he understands the point about students or their employers not wanting to be away from work too long. But it doesn’t replace the value of on-campus networking.
“And short course has been held in the winter months when farmers aren’t as busy planting and harvesting,” he said.
Ryan and Cheri Klussendorf attended short course from 2000 to 2002. They met there and later were married. Currently they farm near Medford, Wisconsin. While at short course he chose as an elective the Wisconsin School for Beginning Dairy and Livestock Farmers program where he learned about grass-based dairy production. He applied what he learned from that program and is now grazing 120 head of milk cows.
He said he didn’t think the short course was given a fair-enough shake to boost enrollment numbers by the UW-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. He wanted to know whether short course was promoted enough to FFA chapters throughout the state.
His son, Kale Klussendorf, had attended a preview day on the Madison campus this past year and had decided to enroll in the short course this fall.
“Kale was devastated by the news,” he said.
Since learning he wouldn’t be able to have the in-person experience in Madison, Kale Klussendorf has decided he won’t farm. Instead he plans to enroll in an electrician-apprenticeship program, his father said.
Ryan Klussendorf serves on the board of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation. Fellow members said UW hadn’t engaged them in discussions prior to the decision about changing the short course, he said.
“We were in total shock,” he said.
Kevin Krentz, president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, said, “We are truly disappointed in the missed opportunities to engage stakeholders prior to these changes being made and expect more from such a prestigious agricultural university.
“While we are encouraged that learning opportunities will still be available, we know that many of our members have created lifelong memories and skillsets from this program. And now future generations won’t have the same chance. Farm Bureau will continue to support agricultural education and encourage training for farmers and agriculturists wherever possible; the future of agriculture depends on it.”
Krentz encourages Farm Bureau members to contact Reinemann to share feedback; Reinemann said he welcomes ideas.
Visit fisc.cals.wisc.edu and facebook.com/farmandindustryshortcourse or contact doug.reinemann@wisc.edu or 608-262-9229 for more information.
