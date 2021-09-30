Luehmann soil loss lessens

LEWISTON, Minn. – Sheldon Luehmann was doing full tillage when he noticed his custom harvester, Mike Unruh, had minor erosion damage on his farm despite steep fields. To counteract the loss of soils, he decided to follow in Unruh’s footsteps and venture into regenerative agriculture – starting with 30 acres of cover crops. He liked the results so well he’s currently doing 200 acres.
Luehmann started farming full-time in 2018 and now works 500 acres of corn, soybeans, alfalfa and cover crops in southwestern Minnesota near the Mississippi River. That’s bluff country where every field he farms is contoured or a hill.
“People don’t really know how much they lose in a washout,” he said.
This year his farm includes 40 acres of crimped winter rye in which beans were planted. The VNS rye went in this past fall after taking off corn silage, seeding at a rate of 120 pounds per acre using a conventional grain drill.
This spring he let the rye grow to boot stage.
“It needed some patience,” he said. “When I planted it I was super giddy. I had fun planting it.”
There was no dust although it was a dry spring. He planted the beans when the rye was at anthesis May 12, using non-genetically modified bush-type beans and a no-till planter at 140,000 seeds per acre and depth of 1.25 inches. The planter has heavy-pressure springs; he took off the no-till coulters, put on sawtooth-opening blades to cut through the residue and added spiked closing wheels.
Crimping was done with an I & J roller when the rye was about shoulder-high. The mat of rye formed by the crimper stayed above the beans.
“I don’t care where the beans are as long as not at trifoliate,” he said about the timing of the crimping,
He suggests it’s more important to focus on the rye stage as compared to the bean stage.
“(But) I would like to see them not so lanky, more leafy,” he said.
That was caused by their need for more sunlight.
Luehmann said he thinks a thicker stand of rye would have laid down better, and he plans to do that for next year. He said he enjoyed watching the beans do what they needed to do to get through the rye.
He saw some advantages due to unusually dry weather.
“It’s been windy and dry and it’s been 85 (degrees) every day,” he said. “The bare soil has been getting baked and it’s been covered.”
Luehmann also planted a field of 60-inch corn, interseeding a five-way mix of annual rye grass, purple-top turnip, bayou kale, Persian clover and red clover. That was planted at 26 pounds to the acre, of which 18 pounds was the rye. In 2020 he did the same with 30-inch corn at V7. This year he did it at V5 and plans to do V3 next year so he can be in the field before the corn shades out the seeding.
His herd of red and black Angus beef cows will graze the corn fields after harvest. In 2020 he was able to graze a month. This year he’s hoping to stretch that out to two months and keep them on there until Jan. 1. The finished beef are sold locally.
Luehmann also raises 50 free-range-pastured laying hens on his farm along with eight sows. He sells 60 percent of his piglets as feeders and finishes the rest for direct sale.
So far Luehmann is achieving his goals to reduce herbicide usage, save costs, increase soil health and avoid bare soil in his fields.
“If you’re not sure about it, do a small amount first,” is his suggestion for anyone trying new methods. “Don’t do it just once. Multiply it.
“If you have a bad experience, that’s just life sometimes. Things don’t always work out. Try it again see if it happens again. Stick with it. It’s not a failure; it’s a learning experience.”
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm.