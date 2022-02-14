Managed grazing grows opportunities

NEW LONDON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Farmers Union has a new face joining its board – Rachel Bouressa, who will serve as the at-large representative. After growing up on a fifth-generation dairy farm in central Wisconsin, she earned degrees in agronomy and environmental science at University of Wisconsin-Madison; she then took part in the agroecology master’s program. She serves as vice-president of GrassWorks and as a co-coordinator for the Central Wisconsin Graziers’ Network. She’s also a farmer-mentor with the Wisconsin Women in Conservation initiative and serves on her county Farm Service Agency committee.
And she raises as well as direct-markets grass-fed beef cattle on the 120-acre Bouressa Family Farm near New London. She plans to add goats to her product inventory after purchasing a small herd this past fall.
She’s experimenting with diversity buffer strips.
“(There’s an) advantage of doing your own self-implemented on-farm research,” Bouressa said. “It’s an opportunity to take ideas, set up an experiment using your land and animals, and observe the results.”
“Biology brings biology” is a management mantra she believes in, she said.
“Within those buffer strips I’ve observed considerably more ‘critters’ than my grazed-pasture residual,” she said. “These areas provide additional habitat – both perches and cover in addition to food and seed to the seedbank, and organic matter to the soil.”
There’s a place for agricultural research, she said, which is on-farm, observational and anecdotal.
“Agricultural systems, especially grazing which thrives in diversity, are dynamic and therefore not conducive to traditional research parameters,” she said. “The power of grazing is that every single time we move our herd, we’re able to adapt our management based on what we observe.”
Training the eye to know what to look for in managed pastures is a process that develops with time.
“It’s a continuous learning process because each growing season brings unexpected challenges that are really learning opportunities,” she said.
Bouressa wears many hats in her role as a promoter of managed grazing. Talking to farmers and advocating for the benefits of managed grazing are her favorite ways to spend time, she said. She’s also becoming more involved in her FFA-alumni chapter.
“Grazing is the easiest way for a young farmer to enter farming if there isn’t a family operation to work into,” she said.
It’s important to spread the word, she said. She worked as a grazing specialist with Golden Sands Resource Conservation & Development, writing about 50 grazing plans for new farmers wanting to implement managed grazing on their farms. She was the master of ceremonies for the recent GrassWorks Grazing Conference. December found her in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, attending the National Grazing Lands Conference. At February’s end she’ll be representing Wisconsin farmers at the National Farmers Union Convention in Denver.
Bouressa is the mother of two elementary-school-aged children. She plans in the future to spend more time with independent outreach, and with education regarding agriculture and policy.
Amy Fenn has a pasture-based farm near Ferryville, Wisconsin. Also a board member for GrassWorks, she met Bouressa at a “train the trainer” pasture walk.
“She was asking a lot of questions even though she was already a trained professional,” Fenn said. “She obviously had a lot of knowledge about grazing but seemed to view that knowledge not as a finished product, but as a tool for further inquiry and experimentation. Her questions sparked lively and interesting group discussions; her attitude was contagious. I felt more comfortable asking my own questions, and I drove home feeling excited to be living in such interesting times.”
Fenn said what stands out about Bouressa is her level of engagement.
“Her work and life are of a piece, and the common factor is community,” Fenn said. “If you attend a pasture walk at Rachel’s place, you’re likely to be invited to stay for an evening bonfire. And she’ll call her neighbors and invite them to join too. For Rachel, grazing is not just a method of managing cattle; it’s a participatory act which brings together people, livestock, wildlife and plants.”
Bouressa’s belief in on-farm research is mirrored in her desire to shift her focus to an even-broader sense of hands-on practices, with her farm at the center. She plans to make Bouressa Family Farm an agritourism destination. Farm tourism and agriculture are imbedded in Wisconsin’s identity as a state, she said. She’s currently developing a summer schedule that includes on-farm events like “Burgers and Bluegrass,” where local bands perform while guests enjoy grass-fed burgers – with Bouressa’s herd of British White cattle grazing in the background. She’s been in contact with the Waupaca Arts Hub to create plans for on-farm plein-air painting sessions as well as other opportunities for kids and families.
If actions speak louder than words, Bouressa’s actions are a shout regarding her dedication to promotion of pasture-based-farming benefits on her own farm and beyond.
Visit www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com and grassworks.org and bouressafamilyfarm.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.