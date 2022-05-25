Meat-processing funding needed

OPINION Wisconsin Farmers Union commends Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection for a $10 million investment in Wisconsin’s meat-processing industry.
“This funding is very needed and will be appreciated throughout rural Wisconsin,” said Rick Adamski, Wisconsin Farmers Union president. “There are a lot of facilities out there that are operating on a shoestring budget. These grants will help them modernize and better meet the needs of their communities. Continued investment in infrastructure and the diversification of Wisconsin’s meat processing will make the whole industry more resilient.”
The funding helps fill a gap that was left when the inaugural meat-processing grant program in the 2021-2023 biennial state budget was slashed by the legislature from $2 million to $200,000. Demand for those grants far exceeded the budget, with the ag department receiving 100 requests totaling more than $4.4 million for the initial round of funding. The new investment will offer grants of as much as $150,000 through the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program, distributed by the department.
In the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic the Wisconsin Farmers Union convened a Meat Processing Task Force that developed a series of webinars and panel discussions to explore the complexity of the issue as well as potential solutions. Task-force members helped develop a network analysis and collect resources to further address issues within meat processing.
Findings from those efforts have been compiled in the Wisconsin Farmers Union report “Meat Processing in Wisconsin: Challenges and Opportunities.” The publication includes viewpoints and resources collected from key stakeholders – including state agencies, national partners, impacted farmers, small-scale processors and labor organizations.
Investments in infrastructure, such as the new funding, are among the report’s proposed solutions to meat-processing bottlenecks. “Meat Processing Infrastructure” was identified as a “Special Order of Business” by grassroots members of the Wisconsin Farmers Union during the past three years.
“Wisconsin Farmers Union responded to this crisis because of our members’ clearly defined struggles and needs in this area,” said Julie Keown-Bomar, Wisconsin Farmers Union executive director. “We hit this issue full-force with all parts of our mission – education, cooperation and civic engagement – and we are delighted that our efforts have had some impact in helping the governor’s office and legislators to recognize needs across our communities.”
Other state-level efforts during the past year have included a $5 million allocation for meat-industry training. The training is aimed at reducing barriers to careers in meat processing, providing new opportunities to workers and ensuring the food supply chain remains resilient.