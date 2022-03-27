Nations call for education, broadband

In June 1788 our Constitution became the framework of government in the United States. The Constitution directs the president to report the state of the union to Congress from time to time. Once a written message, in modern times this communication has become the State of the Union speech given to a joint session of Congress and broadcast live to the nation in the spring.
But in the territory that is now the United States there were governments for generations before 1788. Those governments were created and run by Indigenous people who lived in North America. Their descendants still live here; some of them populate the 11 federally recognized sovereign Native American nations in Wisconsin. Because they are sovereign nations they consult directly with the federal and state government on issues of mutual interest.
Gov. Jim Doyle in 2004 issued Executive Order 39 that affirmed the obligation of Wisconsin’s state government to consult with the Native Nations in Wisconsin; it’s an obligation reaffirmed by Gov. Tony Evers in 2019 with Executive Order 18.
The Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council is an organization whose mission is to enhance the quality of life for all Native people. Beginning in 2005 a representative of that council has addressed the Wisconsin Legislature every spring. The address is called the State of the Tribes.
Shannon Holsey delivered Feb. 22 this year’s State of the Tribes address. Holsey, president of the Stockbridge-Munsee Community, also serves as president of the Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council, which represents 11 tribes with a land base of about 1 million mostly-rural acres spanning 45 counties. Holsey has also served on the Wisconsin State Legislature’s Special Committee on State-Tribal Relations.
In her speech Holsey addressed a wide range of issues centering on her statement, “When Tribes succeed, the State of Wisconsin succeeds.”
“Eradicating barriers to political participation for Native Americans would improve socioeconomic status, self-determination, land rights, water rights and health care,” she said. “The loss of the right to vote is the loss of the voice in the democratic process.”
Democracy itself is at stake, she said. That’s because some people would “shatter our nation rather than share it.”
Enbridge, a Canadian company that owns the Line 5 oil pipeline, is working to reroute the pipeline. But many Native American nations believe the pipeline will still endanger the environment. Holsey referred to the Enbridge Line 5, which runs through northern Wisconsin, Upper Michigan and under the Straits of Mackinac.
“The pipeline crosses over 280 streams and rivers that flow directly into the Great Lakes waters that supply drinking water to over 40 million people,” she said.
Holsey called for protection for wolves. Native American spiritual teachings say that shortly after humans appeared on earth, humans and wolves associated closely. Later, though they lived apart, the wolf remained a brother; it’s a belief still held. It’s taught that what happens to wolves happens to Native Americans – and then happens to the rest of the humans on earth. A federal judge in February restored protections for some wolves in the United States.
She also spoke about education.
“A proposed Wisconsin bill would prohibit teaching curriculum that brings a greater depth and understanding to long-misrepresented history of Indigenous culture for fear of hurting student’s feelings,” she said. “Hence it is our view as tribal nations that perhaps what is needed is not critical theory, but more critical thinking. … There must be a willingness to teach a balanced account of U.S. history that incorporates accurate, comprehensive and relevant curriculum in Native American history and culture.”
In addition to increased funding for K-12 education, Holsey called for using federal funds to increase access to broadband in the rural parts of the state – where most Native American nations are located.
She praised the Native American Nations in Wisconsin for taking the pandemic seriously and thereby protecting Tribal Elders.
“Losing a single Elder … is like a library burning down, and with it the loss of our culture,” she said.
President George Washington gave the first State of the Union message to Congress in the 1790s. For decades governors have delivered State of the State Addresses. And in Wisconsin Native American leaders have given a State of the Tribes address since 2005. The State of the Tribes this year included the ideas of respect, environmental protection, protection of democracy and improvements to education. As Holsey said, when tribes succeed, the State of Wisconsin succeeds.
Visit youtube.com and search for "2022 State of Tribes Wisconsin" to view the State of the Tribes address.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.