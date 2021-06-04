No-till vegetables growing world-wide

SPRING VALLEY, Wis. – No-till field crops are becoming the norm across the country. Now the practice is spreading into vegetable-farming businesses. Although it can be challenging to learn what works on any particular field, a roundtable at the 2021 Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service conference highlighted ideas for vegetable farmers.
Jan-Hendrick Cropp from Undercover Consultancy in Berlin, Germany, uses three systems for no-till. Mulch-in-place uses roller-crimped cover crops to deal with weeds. The system needs good soil structure and optimal dates for crimping.
Another method he recommends is transferred mulch. In that scenario a nearby field is used to grow biomass suitable for use on the vegetable field. It takes more work to grow the mulch, chop it, load it, and spread it between the rows.
Cropp said he thinks the best way is to use a combination of the two. A cover crop is smothered with the use of a transferred mulch, increasing nutrients while decreasing weeds. The vegetables can be transplanted straight into the cover crop.
Ellen Drews field manager at Astarte Farms – a research farm in Massachusetts – said she realized the need for no-till in 2018 after watching the farm become soaked with 63 inches of rain in 10 weeks. Because of no gas exchange due to the smothering of the water, plants were stunted and yellow. She visited another farm where the fields were in good shape due to the use of no-till – and she was sold on the idea.
She uses tarps, which she said are the most flexible and forgiving methods of weed control while gentle on microbes and underground invertebrates. Occultation tarps block photosynthesis and can be done with silage tarps. Timing is important; it can take as much as six weeks to kill weeds early in the season and two weeks during the heat of summer. They don’t allow water through the material.
Solarization tarps are clear and overheat the soil, with the potential to kill weeds within 24 hours. Greenhouse plastic works well for that type of tarp. Both types can be labor-intensive for moving.
After using no-till for six seasons, Drews said she noticed a big difference in the aggregates of the soil and more mixing of the layers of soil. The vegetables have a longer shelf life. The annual weed pressure in the fields is now from perennial weeds and not annuals.
Dana Jakela at Sogn Valley Farm near Cannon Falls, Minnesota, is still using some traditional tillage on his community-supported-agriculture and wholesale-pepper enterprise while experimenting toward his goal of no-till. He finds that managing weeds is almost impossible with any exposed soil, he said. And with his crops, mechanical control doesn’t work.
One of his failures was using bio-strip-till, where he used ridges for planting annual winter rye – providing a deep compost for radishes planted in the row. Deer ate the radishes and leveled out the ridges with their hoofs. He’s hoping a newly installed fence will help with the problem.
Jakela’s choices for weed control are limited by his heavy soil and cool climate. One technique he is trying is transplanting into a winter-killed cover-crop residue and supplementing with straw-bale biomass. To achieve the goal he bought a bale processor with a neighboring farmer. The negative to that type of weed control is the challenge of transplanting and adding amendments without disturbing the mulch.
Interseeding short-stature cover crops such as creeping red fescue, cowpeas and annual ryegrass is another technique Jakela is trying. The cover crops increase his biomass, leave cleaner fruit and make harvesting easier after rain – especially with long-season crops like his peppers. The cover crops may need mowing; he’s noticed a slight yield drop at six to eight weeks.
With no one-size-fits-all solution for no-till vegetables, Jakela, Cropp and Drews are working on a variety of systems as diverse as the farms and the farmers who grow the vegetables. Experimentation to find the right approach is the key.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm.