About 40 percent of U.S. farmland is rented or leased from agricultural landowners. Most of them are considered to be non-operating landowners. American Farmland Trust in 2018 implemented a multi-state survey of non-operating landowners who rent some or all of their land to a farm operator. The survey was updated in September 2020 and features five primary recommendations to guide future engagement with non-operating landowners.
1. Cultivate greater awareness about conservation programs among non-operating landowners. Lack of knowledge about, and engagement with, programs that support greater conservation is a barrier to achieving adoption of conservation practices on rented lands. But there is an opportunity to cultivate awareness among non-operating landowners who value soil quality, water quality and other conservation efforts that could benefit their land.
Greater action is needed to find and engage with non-operating landowners and their renters to help them access technical and financial resources that could help them improve their lands’ resilience.
2. Amplify non-operating landowners’ willingness to support their operators with conservation practices. The survey results suggest that respondents are comfortable with taking a diversity of actions to support the use of more conservation on land they own. Unfortunately many leases across the country are verbal, year-to-year leases.
Therefore there’s an opportunity to provide more education among willing non-operating landowners to improve the terms of their leases and to increase adoption of written leases. The information could be valuable for agreements that extend beyond one year by enabling landowners and renters to take short-term actions that could lead to long-term conservation benefits while sharing risks associated with trying something new such as adopting cover crops.
3. Reach out to both female and male non-operating landowners to improve outcomes on rented land. Survey results indicate that lack of agricultural experience and knowledge may limit feelings of confidence for engaging in conversations with renters or conservation professionals on conservation topics. Outreach to non-operating landowners could lead to tangible benefits on the land if it addresses gaps in non-operating landowners’ knowledge or limitations in accessing technical and financial resources.
4. Engage non-operating landowners to cultivate greater opportunities to strengthen their ties to farming, the land and community. The survey indicates an opportunity to support non-operating landowners to gain more experience and knowledge about farming. Assets can be leveraged to build more dialogue between landowners and operators, many of whom are connected by community, family or social network.
5. Emphasize the need for succession planning among aging non-operating landowners. It's critically important that non-operating landowners are engaged on land succession and legacy planning. Providing legacy planning can assist them in reducing legal hurdles left to heirs or the state, with the goal of keeping more land in agriculture.
Visit farmlandinfo.org and search for "Understanding and activating non-operator landowners" for more information.