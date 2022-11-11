Nut crop sparks possibilities

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. – Imagine a new crop that stabilizes soil and fights erosion. It might improve water absorption in fields during major rainstorms. Once planted it can yield a cash crop for decades. It could be planted in windbreaks – and it could become a major cash crop in Wisconsin. There is such a crop and it is ready to burst upon the agricultural scene.
A northern-Wisconsin hazelnut field day was part of the first Hazelnut Week in August, hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension. It included visits to hazelnut plantings at the Ashland Go-First Farm in the Bayfield County Business Park, and at Blue Ox Cidery in the Bayfield Fruit Loop. Participants also visited the nursery where hazelnuts seedlings are produced at Hauser’s Superior View Farm near Bayfield.
The field day was led by Jason Fischbach, UW-Extension emerging-crops specialist.
“In the past we had one hazelnut field day in Wisconsin each year,” he said. “We’ve got so much going on now that this year we had four field days and a webinar.
“Hazelnuts are a high-value nut crop and right now we don’t have such a crop in Wisconsin. It’s brand-new for growers. The idea of growing nuts gets people excited. They taste great and they’re healthy. Hazelnuts hold soil in place and provide habitat for wildlife. As you pick through the shrub there are all kinds of nests, walking sticks, moth larva; they bring a field to life. This spring at the planting in Bayfield we had woodcock chicks in the hazelnut field.”
Hazelnut shrubs are easily incorporated into windbreaks, field edges and along drives. They can be used to form riparian buffers along streams. Rows can be spaced far apart in fields to allow alley cropping between hazelnut rows.
“New genetics is where things have changed,” Fischbach said. “With new genetics we are getting much higher yield per field. In Wisconsin farmers harvest about $90,000 in nuts annually. We don’t have a nut industry; in northern Wisconsin, American Hazelnuts grow wild. Cranberries started as a wild plant, and with breeding and cultivation are now a multimillion-dollar industry. They’re a model for hazelnuts. There are millions of acres planted in hazelnuts across the world, many in the western United States.”
Domesticated hazelnuts are usually a European variety.
“(But) European hazelnuts won’t survive our winters,” he said. “They can get a blight that American hazelnuts resist.”
So hybrid crosses of American and European hazelnuts have been developed to have the hardiness of American hazelnuts and the larger nut size of European hazelnuts.
Hundreds of small growers in the upper Midwest have planted small plots of hybrid hazelnuts. In addition to growing hazelnuts, they were growing data for researchers. The best of the best plants have now been selected and replicated.
“We are at a transition phase,” Fischbach said. “We have early-adopter growers with 1- to 5-acre plots. We have new plants being propagated now that will be available for planting in upcoming seasons. The interest indicates there may be hundreds of growers with thousands of acres that could be planted in hazelnuts. We’re trying to get ahead of the growers so when they have questions, we have answers. To do this we have established two ‘Go-First’ hazelnut farms. One is in Spring Green (Wisconsin) and the other is in Bayfield.”
The Bayfield Go-First Farm consists of rows of year-old hazelnuts planted so that hay may be alley-cropped between rows. Hazelnuts at the farm comprise a breeding population and first-generation production plants on a 3-acre plot. The farm will expand to as much as 10 acres.
Fischbach calls the farm “the spark that lights fires.” The farm is large enough for potential growers to see plants in production. Mechanical harvesting and husking will be demonstrated at the farm.
The only hazelnut-processing facility in the upper Midwest is located on the Northland College campus in nearby Ashland.
“Here we have all of the pieces of hazelnut production coming together,” he said.
Hazelnuts may be an important crop for farmers looking to diversify, stabilize soil and save energy. Indeed the time may be right to make hazelnuts a piece of Wisconsin’s farm economy.
Visit www.midwesthazelnuts.org and www.superiorviewfarm.com and www.northland.edu/centers/hrfc and bayfield.extension.wisc.edu/agriculture for more information.
