Optimism tempered by input costs

Dairy farmers who manage expenditures should have a good year in 2022. Mark Stephenson, director of the University of Wisconsin-Center for Dairy Profitability, said he’s cautiously optimistic about good milk prices. But that’s tempered by more-expensive farm inputs and an inflation rate that hasn’t been experienced for more than 30 years.
Class III milk prices on the high end should run about $19 for the first quarter of 2022 while Class IV prices on the low end will be about $20, Stephenson said. Milk prices will likely remain flat throughout the year, but they’re difficult to predict.
“Milk prices are very sensitive to small or anticipated changes in milk production, domestic sales or dairy exports,” wrote Bob Cropp, professor emeritus of the UW-Division of Extension, in “Dairy Situation and Outlook, Nov. 18, 2021.”
Input costs remain elevated and supply-chain bottlenecks have made it more difficult for farmers to obtain products. Corn and soybean prices have increased. To manage such increased prices Stephenson advises dairy farmers to test feed supplies such as the starch content of corn silage.
If starch content is suboptimal, there can be problems with digestibility. Corn silage may need to be fermented for a longer period of time or farmers may need to purchase more corn to provide adequate starch levels in rations. Farmers also may need to grind corn to a finer level to improve fermentation in the cow’s rumen.
Dairy farmers also may feed more hay or haylage due to increased prices for soybeans. Again it’s important to test feed supplies and measure them to be sure there’s enough volume.
“Do what you can to reduce shrink,” Stephenson said.
But looking ahead there are opportunities to continue to push forward with export markets, he said. Dairy exports have been a bright spot for milk prices. September marked the eighth-consecutive month of growth in dairy exports, Cropp said in November.
September 2021 export volume was 14 percent greater than September 2020.
• Exports of nonfat-dry-milk and skim-milk powder were 16.2 percent greater than the year previous.
• Dry-whey products were more than 5 percent greater.
• Cheese exports were 20.5 percent greater.
• Butterfat was a whopping 223 percent greater.
Stephenson said both the European Union and New Zealand are decreasing milk production so there may be opportunities for the United States to gain market share in some parts of the world. Dairy farmers in western-Europe dairies are currently paying much more for feed costs.
Markets in Southeast Asia have been good for the United States in the past few years. At the same time, the wants and needs in those markets are very different, Stephenson said.
Wisconsin exported about $2.86 billion worth of agricultural and food products in third-quarter 2021. Dairy exports – consisting of cheese, whey, lactose and milk proteins – accounted for about $337 million of the state’s exports as of September 2021, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.