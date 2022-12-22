Organic livestock farmers seek help

-WHITINGHAM, Vt. (AP) – Organic dairy and other livestock farmers are calling for emergency federal aid as they grapple with skyrocketing organic feed costs, in part from the war in Ukraine, and steep fuel and utility expenses. The increased costs are on top of severe drought in the West and repercussions of the drought this summer in the Northeast.
National and regional organic farming groups have sent letters to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, and the heads of the congressional agriculture and appropriations committees seeking emergency payments for those farms. Two-dozen U.S. senators and representatives wrote to U.S. Agriculture Department Secretary Tom Vilsack this past week asking for emergency assistance for the farms.
Organic dairy farmer Abbie Corse, whose 150-plus-year-old family farm is located near the southern-Vermont town of Whittingham, said she doesn’t know what the future of the farm will look like.
“If a farm like ours is questioning how we’re going to keep going if something doesn’t change, I don’t know how we think there’s a future for anybody,” said Corse, 40, who farms with her mother and father.
In addition to the inflated feed, energy and fuel costs organic farmers are facing, labor is a pressing challenge for The Corse Farm Dairy, which has a herd of about 90. The farm sells its milk to Organic Valley, an international milk cooperative based in La Farge, Wisconsin. If anyone is unable to work, the family doesn’t have backup to keep the farm running.
“We are a medical emergency away from selling our herd,” she said.
Prices for organic soybeans in May of this year in the United States, used as feed on organic farms, soared to $40.52 per bushel. That was an increase of almost 110 percent from January 2021, according to the letter the members of Congress sent to Vilsack.
Feed costs normally average about half of organic-dairy and poultry-farmer total production costs.
People are also reading…
“But dramatic increases year-over-year in organic feedstuffs are now creating unsustainable circumstances that could lead to farm closures, reduced competition and ultimately, limited consumer choice,” the letter said.
The war in Ukraine and the USDA’s discontinuation of the National Organic Program-recognition agreement with India has reduced imported grain supplies and inflated prices, officials said.
The drought in the West and other areas of the country has caused California, the country’s No. 1 dairy state, to have its driest three-year stretch on record. And this past summer the drought challenged farmers in the Northeast. Western forages have been depleted. Organic alfalfas, hays and sileages are in limited supply and almost doubled in price, said Albert Straus, the founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery in Marin County, California. The creamery has formed a crisis coalition of organic-dairy farms, processors and brands in the West to petition for emergency drought relief.
California has lost 10 organic dairies in the past several months and as many as 50 are projected to go out of business if no relief comes in the next couple of months, Straus said. Twelve farms had provided organic milk to the creamery until one recently went out of business, he said.
“I’m concerned that the viability of these farms and the future of our communities is at risk,” he said.
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said he’s heard from Vermont organic-dairy farmers as well as the companies that buy their milk and from the state’s agriculture secretary about the severe financial pressure organic dairies are facing. The longer-term solution must be found in more-stable markets and a risk-management program that works for organic dairy.
“(But I’m confident) that the federal government will find an approach to provide temporary support to our struggling organic-dairy-farm families” he said.
A spokesperson said the USDA “is exploring avenues to address the challenges faced by organic-dairy farmers while also pursuing ongoing work to support organic and transitioning farmers through USDA programs.”
Kathie Arnold farms with her son at Twin Oaks Dairy near the central-New York town of Truxton. This is likely one of the most financially difficult periods she has seen since the farm became organic in 1998, she said. They’re going to survive, but it will be difficult for other younger farmers who bought their farms in recent years and have debt to pay off monthly.
“They’re not going to be able to weather this storm,” she said.