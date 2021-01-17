Pastured-poultry producers present perspectives

Pasturing poultry may provide beginning farmers an entry into farming, or established farmers an additional revenue stream. But it’s not without risks.
Heather Flashinski raises pastured chicken and grass-fed beef at Farm Sweet Farm LLC near Cadott, Wisconsin. She and her husband, Mark Flashinski, purchased the farm in 2016. Prior to that they rented land and grazed a few cattle. Chickens were added to produce both poultry and eggs for supplementary income, she said.
She will participate in a “Perspectives on Pastured Poultry” workshop, one of numerous sessions scheduled for the Collaborative Conference on Organic and Sustainable Farming. Joining her on the farmer panel will be Jen Riemer of Riemer Family Farm near Brodhead, Wisconsin, and Nico Bryant of Bryant Family Farms near Mineral Point, Wisconsin.
The workshop will enable viewers to learn about options. Flashinski will provide a smaller-poultry-operation perspective. Riemer will share a perspective from her diversified pasture-based system. Bryant, who has a larger-scale poultry operation, will discuss challenges relating to processing capacity.
While Flashinski has a smaller operation she’s raised pastured poultry for about 15 years. She started selling broilers to friends and family. Sales became so strong that she decided to expand. She has continued to produce two batches of between 200 chickens and 250 chickens per summer for the past several years.
She also raises about 50 head of grass-fed beef cattle – a mix of Hereford, Devon and British White breeds. And she’s the conference planner for GrassWorks, an organization that provides resources focused on grass-based agriculture.
At Farm Sweet Farm she’s built eight portable structures, which are frequently moved to provide chickens fresh pasture. The birds tend to favor clover and other legumes, she said. She shares her experiences with feeding chickens. She learned, for example, to test bulk feed. One shipment some time ago was missing an important nutrient.
“The chickens weren’t growing and were acting strange,” she said.
After testing the feed she discovered it was missing sodium.
“Mistakes happen,” she said. “We just test the feed now.”
Flashinski also shares her experiences dealing with predators. When she had started raising chickens she would let down the sides of the portable structures so the birds could roam. That changed after owls and bald eagles took advantage of the situation. Ground predators haven’t been a problem; they’re kept at bay by electric netting installed around the structures.
In addition to learning how to protect her flock, Flashinski has learned more about her customers. When she first began raising pastured chickens she wanted to use the best foraging breeds, she said.
“But customers either didn’t come back or told me they wanted larger chicken breasts; that’s why I switched to Cornish Rock broilers,” she said.
Cornish Rock chickens grow fast and can be processed in about eight weeks. Cornish, Plymouth Rock and New Hampshire breeds feather rapidly and mature early. They also have the most economical conversion of feed to poultry meat, according to the University of Minnesota-Extension.
In addition to pastured-poultry production, during the conference she will share perspectives on pricing and budgeting.
Diversified-system perspective provided
Bryce and Jen Riemer and their family raise grass-fed beef and lamb as well as pastured pigs and poultry.
“I’ll focus on practical ways to integrate poultry into a larger grass-fed livestock system,” Jen Riemer said about what she’ll discuss during the conference workshop.
The couple began farming in 2012 on the farm where his parents had raised grain-fed beef. They began improving the pasture and have since transitioned to all grass-fed livestock.
“We wanted to be able to offer a variety of proteins (to customers),” she said. “And we wanted to improve the land with different kinds of animals. Poultry was the gateway to pastured pigs and sheep.”
Like Flashinski, the Riemers wanted to raise breeds that performed well on forages, but found that customers want chickens that yield large breasts. So they began producing Cornish Cross birds. They’ve been raising between 700 and 800 chickens during the summer season, and between 400 and 500 chickens during the winter season.
They added turkeys to their offering in 2014. In 2020 they raised 300 turkeys, primarily for Thanksgiving sales. They’ve raised Broad Breasted White turkeys and Bronze turkeys, but have primarily settled on the former. The white-feathered birds generally “dress out nicer,” Jen Riemer said.
She shares advice with farmers who are considering pastured-poultry production.
“I encourage people to think about their goals and end markets,” she said. “You’ll be running two businesses – production and marketing-sales. To be successful at either one you need to think that through at the beginning.”
But she also shared that she and her family have learned through trial and error. Protecting the chickens from predators has been one case in particular. She recounted how a rat chewed into her brooder despite it being protected with sturdy hardware cloth.
“We had to move the birds into our garage before solving the housing issue,” she said.
They later added two guard dogs to protect the flock. Another two guard dogs protect their sheep.
Riemer shared the names of a few resources for learning more about pastured poultry production, starting with the American Pastured Poultry Producers Association.
“And ‘Raising Poultry on Pasture’ by Jody Padgham is the ‘bible,’” she said with a smile. “‘Storey’s Guide to Raising Poultry’ also is a good reference guide, especially in the area of flock health.”
Processing shortage creates hurdles
Nico Bryant raises chickens, ducks, turkeys, geese and Guinea fowl. He, his wife and a full-time employee produce poultry as well as eggs, which are delivered four days per week to various markets in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa. Bryant Family Farms in 2020 raised about 15,000 chickens and 575 turkeys.
“Turkeys have been a big hit for us,” he said. “A couple of large companies have ordered Thanksgiving turkeys for every one of their employees.”
He also raises between 30 and 75 geese per year for Thanksgiving and Christmas sales. He has continued to expand the flock since purchasing his farm in 2016. His customers can order poultry and eggs from his website as well as a variety of cheese, garlic, coffee and kombucha.
“We’ve boosted our offerings to 75 products,” he said.
Future plans include opening a U.S. Department of Agriculture-inspected poultry-processing plant on his farm. He was awarded in 2020 a Frontera Farmer Foundation grant to help fund a value-added processing plant. He plans to process his birds there as well as offer the facility to other producers. The facility would have the capacity to process about 500 birds per week, he said.
A few years ago Bryant had worked with other poultry producers to explore the feasibility of a poultry-processing plant in southwestern Wisconsin. They collaborated with University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension agents to conduct a survey regarding farmer processing needs.
“The lack of processing capacity has been a big hurdle,” he said.
While demand for processing is strong, processors face a scarcity of labor. That plus the expense of adding new equipment or expanding facilities has hindered many processors.
The Collaborative Conference on Organic and Sustainable Farming will be held virtually Feb. 22-27. Visit mosesorganic.org and farmsweetfarm.com and riemerfamilyfarm.com and bryantfamilyfarms.org and apppa.org and grassworks.org for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.