Photographer captures ag beauty

MILWAUKEE – The name Harlen Persinger is synonymous with agricultural photography. The Iowa native’s photos have graced the covers of national farm magazines and countless company publications. They’ve been featured in the Peace Corps annual calendar and have won many a photo contest. In 2016 he earned the American Agricultural Editors Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
“Photography allows the opportunity to film a scene but also interpret it,” Persinger said. “I search for subjects that affect me emotionally (and) bring pleasure to others. I’ve learned that the camera delivers precision to capture and showcase a different personality that might not surface in just conversing with someone.”
Den Gardner served 16 years as the executive director of the American Agricultural Editors Association – now the Agricultural Communicators Network. He’s known Persinger for years.
“Through his long career of photography and writing, his passion for agriculture and the life of farmers has always shone through,” Gardner said. “There are thousands of great photographers in the world, but there’s always been something special about Harlen’s feel for the land. He wants to make sure the viewer can relate to the subject. And he has always been very interested in the people he featured. He’d capture a person’s sparkling eyes or wrinkles, for example.”
Persinger earned in 1967 a bachelor’s degree in dairy science from Iowa State University of Science and Technology. The university’s Dairy Science Club recognized him as its 2020 Distinguished Graduate.
In a bio for that award, he wrote, “An appealing picture starts with having an excellent eye for composition, and the only way to reach that goal is through years of practice. The best shots involve an interesting angle, the correct balance of light, leading lines that draw you into the scene and often adding a touch of red color. Red is like a spotlight that instantly grabs attention.”
After serving in the U.S. Army he applied to the International 4-H Youth Exchange Program. In spring 1969 he traveled to Norway, he said, living there for six months with families on five different farms – writing stories and taking photos.
“I enjoyed traveling and writing so much that I changed my mind about what career to pursue,” he said.
Persinger earned a second degree in agricultural journalism at Iowa State University. That led to his 50-year career telling stories with pictures.
“I found my calling,” he said.
Eventually he landed at Bader Rutter & Associates, an advertising and public-relations agency in Brookfield, Wisconsin, where he worked for 25 years.
“I have a huge amount of respect for Harlen, especially his passion for getting it right,” said Greg Nickerson, chairman of Bader Rutter. “He has an eye for the soul of what he photographs. His passion for agriculture is equally as deep. With that combination the results are really special.”
Many photographers have transitioned into videography. But there’s still an important place for still photos, Nickerson said.
“Sometimes a photograph can be more powerful than a video,” he said.
Karen Potratz worked with Persinger at Bader Rutter.
“Although people often mention Harlen’s natural talent for photography, the truth is that he works harder at his craft than anyone I know,” she said. “He’s been known to climb on top of a 50-foot grain bin or crawl on his belly through a soybean field, just to get the perfect shot.”
With camera in hand, Persinger has traveled the world – 40 countries at last count, he said.
“In every job I gained more friends and did more travel for clients,” he said. “That provided the roots for me to start my own business.”
In 2004 he launched hlensphotos – a freelance photography and writing business in Milwaukee. When taking photos he borrows from lessons learned on past jobs, he said; he learned how to capitalize on natural light and country landscapes.
“The sweet time is early morning or dusk when there are different hues,” he said.
Among Persinger’s recent projects are photographing the World Forage Analysis Superbowl and the Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmers competition.
“Harlen knows and understands the agricultural field,” said Cindy Matton, organizer of the Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer program. “He has good rapport with the outstanding young farmers. You can tell how much he loves the time he spends talking with them.”
Persinger continues to travel and practice his passion.
“Beside photography being a business and a hobby, it allows me to record the romantic lure and heritage associated with rural traditions that have always been part of my life,” he said.
Visit youtube.com and search for "Harlen Persinger" to watch a video created for the American Agricultural Editors Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Visit ifaj.org and search for "global impressions of rural Iowa" for more information.
