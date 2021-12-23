Precision-agriculture benefits quantified

Agriculture and environmental sustainability have been closely linked for many years. It’s just that there’s been little data to quantify the benefits … until now.
“After doing some research, we realized there was a truckload of good information about the economic benefits of precision agriculture, but very little information about the environmental benefits,” said Curt Blades, senior vice-president of agricultural services at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.
The association partnered with the American Soybean Association, CropLife America, and the National Corn Growers Association to study the environmental benefits. The report, “The Environmental Benefits of Precision Agriculture,” examines the effect of various technologies on the production of row crops, broad-acre crops, roots and tubers, as well as forage. The data show that precision agriculture can have a positive environmental impact in all of the areas.
In consultation with several environmental groups, the Association of Equipment Manufacturers identified five areas with the most potential to impact the environment. The study shows that farmers who consistently use various precision-agriculture technologies achieved the results listed.
- 4-percent increase in crop production
- 7-percent increase in fertilizer-placement efficiency
- 9-percent reduction in herbicide and pesticide use
- 6-percent reduction in fossil-fuel use
- 4-percent reduction in water use
The improvements benefit the environment in the ways listed.
- 2 million acres of cropland avoided due to more efficient use of existing land
- 30 million fewer pounds of herbicide
- 100 million fewer gallons of fossil fuel
- Enough water saved to fill 750,000 Olympic-size swimming pools
The study shows significant gains in each area. But the potential for additional improvement is even more impressive.
“The four-percent productivity gain in the study is based on today’s adoption levels,” Blades said. “We’ve estimated there’s an additional six-percent productivity gain to be achieved with full adoption of precision agriculture.”
With respect to fertilizer use, an additional efficiency gain of 14-percent is possible through broader adoption.
“More efficient fertilizer use comes down to the four R principles – the right time at the right rate with the right source in the right place,” Blades said. “Precision agriculture is necessary for all four of those principles to take place.”
The 9-percent gain already realized with respect to herbicide and pesticide use could be followed by another 15-percent gain through full adoption. That means another 48 million pounds of product could be avoided.
“If farmers can employ technologies such as auto guidance, variable-rate technology and section control, it’s pretty amazing what’s possible in terms of usage reduction,” he said.
The potential for additional gains in water savings is impressive. Full adoption of technologies such as variable-rate precision irrigation and soil-moisture sensors could result in another 21-percent reduction in water usage.
A number of factors are involved with regard to fossil fuel usage.
“Engine technology has come a long way,” Blades said. “But the big drivers in agriculture are auto guidance and machine telematics.”
By leveraging those two technologies, the industry could achieve another 16-percent reduction through full adoption, he said.
Along with a reduction in fossil-fuel usage is a discussion about carbon-dioxide emissions. Precision-agriculture technologies are making an impact.
“In all the data we’ve seen thus far, current adoption equates to about 10.1 million metric tons avoided,” he said. “Another 17.3 million metric tons could be avoided through broader adoption of precision agriculture. That takes into consideration the more efficient use of land, herbicide reduction, fertilizer efficiency, water usage, and fossil fuels from machinery.”
Four key components will help accelerate adoption, according to Blades.
- government policies that reward innovation
- increased farm income to help facilitate investments
- improved infrastructure, such as wireless networks
- improved consumer communication to build trust in the science
One example of supportive government policy is the Precision Agriculture Loan Act. It has been introduced by U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Nebraska, and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota.
Nick Tindall, senior director of regulatory affairs and agriculture policy at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, said outreach to agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service has been made as a result of the study.
“Now we can show the world that American commodities are grown sustainably, and precision agriculture is a big part of that,” Tindall said. “The great thing about the technologies is that no matter what kind of farmer you are, precision-agriculture technologies have substantial value.”
Austin Gellings, agricultural-services manager at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, has presented the study’s findings to various stakeholder groups. One such group was a gathering of state directors of agriculture.
“There’s almost a thirst for these kinds of numbers as justification for a modern way of producing food,” he said. “We’re not saying every farmer across the country will implement all of these technologies. But if we can edge closer to 95-percent, we’ll make a big difference.”
Visit newsroom.aem.org and search for "Environmental Benefits of Precision Agriculture" for more information.