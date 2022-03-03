Producers desperate for outlets

April Prusia of Dorothy’s Range raises hogs near Blanchardville, Wisconsin. There’s not enough flexibility with butcher dates to obtain the level of quality and quantity she wants for her customers, she said. She prefers her hogs to be a certain weight for slaughtering. Ideally she would like to have processing dates scheduled for late summer or fall because she raises pigs on pasture – and that’s when they have optimal levels of Omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D.
She led a study a few years ago to gauge meat-processing needs in southern Wisconsin. Farmers responded then that meat processors were often too busy to provide the type of custom products or use the recipes they wanted, for example in sausages. In addition Wisconsin’s ag department needed to approve the recipes.
Lauren and Caleb Langworthy raise sheep at Blue Ox Farm near Wheeler, Wisconsin. She too wants to offer good-quality consistent products to her customers, she said. One of the problems she has faced as a farmer is needing to change butchers. That’s because more of them have been forced to close shop in the past decade. When one needs to change butchers one loses consistency – and not all of them are able to provide custom cuts. She also must drive further to have lamb processed. That increases both time on the road and fuel costs.
Email lgrooms@madison.com with meat-processing stories, challenges and hopes.
Visit dorothysgrange.com and blueox.farm for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.