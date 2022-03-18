Robotics market analyzed

"Agricultural Robotics Market 2022-2032" is a new market-research report exploring the technical and market factors shaping the emerging agricultural-robotics industry. The report is focused on artificial intelligence, sensors, global positioning systems, imaging as well as applications such as weeding, harvesting and monitoring,
The report also addresses recent challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and how robotics and technology developments will change the business of agriculture. The report discusses how challenges have influenced the agriculture industry, what technologies already have been widely applied and technology-readiness levels.
Agricultural robots are categorized into different types. For each type a detailed chart was made to evaluate the technical difficulty and application value, thereby deciding its stage of development.
The report features major application areas such as weeding and pest control, robotic seeding, fully autonomous tractors, autonomous implement carriers, platform robots, harvesting robots, unmanned aerial vehicles, milking robots and others. For each sector, the report outlines current stage of development, technology progression, drivers and challenges – both technical and regulatory – and key products from active players in the market. The market size of each application is projected in a forecast chapter.
As featured are technology assessments covering different products ranging from prototypes at the proof-of-concept phase to robots on a commercially available level. The report analyzes sensors, imaging systems, end-effectors, artificial intelligence, precision spraying, and many others.
More than 30 interview-based company profiles with detailed strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats analysis and the works of more than 80 companies are listed and summarized.
IDTechEx summarizes technologies in three mainstream categories – autonomous mobility, direct interaction, and indirect interaction. The report addresses barriers and timeline of development, and what drives core demand.
An example is weeding robots and harvesting robots. One of the factors causing differences in the popularity of the two robot types is the demand. Harvesting is typically needed for only a few months. Therefore farmers are less willing to invest too much in a machine that can only be used for a short period. By contrast, weeding machines are more popular because weeding is constantly needed throughout the year.
Market forecast to reach $7.88 billion
The global market for agricultural robots is forecast to reach $7.88 billion by 2032, at an annual growth rate of 13 percent. Europe remains the largest market, followed by North America, the Asia Pacific region, South America, and the Middle East-Africa region. North America and the Asia Pacific region are expected to have the quickest growth in the upcoming decade.
Yulin Wang is a technology analyst for IDTechEx.