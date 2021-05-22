Rural 5G looks to grow

Many things have changed since the first 5G phone was launched about two years ago in the United States. Sprint and T-Mobile merged, with commitments to build out 5G coverage in rural America. Verizon spent an unprecedented amount of money at the C-band auction to support its 5G-network build plans. Dish Network is now in the early stages of building a greenfield nationwide 5G network, and the cable operators are planning to build regional 5G networks.
The industry is on the cusp of receiving billions in federal support to help subsidize the cost of building broadband networks in rural America. Most of those dollars will go toward building fixed-line broadband networks, but 5G will still play an important role.
In this report we look at the current state of 5G, when rural America can expect true high-speed 5G and what opportunities exist for rural operators as 5G is deployed. U.S. 5G coverage has come a long way during the past several months. According to Opensignal, which specializes in mobile-network analytics, 5G coverage has increased across the board.
T-Mobile saw the largest increase in availability, largely due to its use of low-band 600 MHz spectrum. It also delivered the fastest download speed, with its network clocking in at 71.3 Mbps in April, an increase from 58.1 Mbps in January and 28.2 Mbps in July 2020. T-Mobile’s network speed is clearly benefiting from the mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum it acquired from Sprint.
During the next few quarters Verizon and AT&T will be busy laying the groundwork to deploy their C-band spectrum, which they recently acquired in the Federal Communication Commission’s record-smashing $81 billion auction. Once that spectrum is cleared we expect both carriers, Verizon in particular, to deploy it aggressively because it’s the linchpin to offering “nationwide” 5G high-speed coverage.
In rural America 5G coverage appears to be improving, but the increase in speed is underwhelming. According to Opensignal, T-Mobile’s standalone 5G coverage in rural America increased 8.8 percentage points between August 2020 and January 2021, while urban standalone coverage increased 4.6 percentage points. Because T-Mobile is using 600 MHz spectrum in rural America, it’s able to cost-effectively blanket large coverage areas with 5G. But download speeds are sacrificed, maximizing at 30 Mbps. And although those speeds are slightly more than the FCC’s definition of broadband, through time they could decline unless T-Mobile adds enough network capacity to meet demand. That will depend on a lot of factors including competition, churn and capital-budgeting considerations.
Fixed wireless over 5G is starting to garner more attention as the national carriers – and even the cable operators – talk about their plans to deploy it. The wireless operators’ core business is saturated; as a result they’re looking for new growth opportunities. And what better opportunity than the residential broadband market where margins are excellent, and opportunities to bundle mobile and fixed wireless services could be an attractive value proposition.
Verizon now offers its 5G Home Internet service – marketing name for its 5G fixed wireless service – in 71 cities. It’s providing as much as $500 to cover early-termination fees for customers who leave their current internet provider to switch to 5G Home Internet. We think through time Verizon could turn its attention to rural America as it hunts for new opportunities. But it’s unclear when and how aggressively Verizon would implement such a strategy because there’s plenty of new business to go after in urban and suburban markets.
T-Mobile recently announced its home-internet service, emphasizing the underserved and unserved in rural and small towns. The network utilizes LTE and 5G spectrum bands. It’s stated that more than 30 million homes are eligible, with about 10 million of those homes in small towns or rural areas. T-Mobile also announced a new program called Hometown Experts, which will support about 2,500 small towns with service-related issues. T-Mobile claims all eligible households can expect to see average download speeds of 50 Mbps, but of course wireless-network speeds vary based on signal strength, time of day and other factors.
It’s great to see T-Mobile’s rural market focus but we don’t expect AT&T or Verizon to adopt a similar playbook anytime soon. Recall that as a condition of T-Mobile acquiring Sprint, T-Mobile agreed to cover 97 percent of the U.S. population with 5G within three years of their deal’s close. That gives T-Mobile two years to make good on its commitment.
We think Low Earth Orbiting satellite networks could change how aggressively tier-one operators build 5G rural coverage. Low Earth Orbiting broadband networks are generating quite a buzz, initially targeting rural markets. Proponents believe they’re an ideal solution to bridge the digital divide. At this point it’s far from certain they’ll succeed. But if Low Earth Orbiting broadband operators are able to prove – during their initial rural-market launches – that their network is a viable broadband alternative to fixed-line or fixed wireless, then they might go on the offensive. Then they might enter the lucrative urban and suburban markets.
That potential threat could cause the incumbent tier-one operators – both cable and wireless – to go on the defensive by expediting their rural-network build plans. That would serve to reduce the market opportunity and create more competition for Low Earth Orbiting operators, with the goal of limiting their completive threat.
Government funding proposed
The Biden administration’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal includes $100 billion for broadband builds in unserved and underserved areas. Coupled with existing federal broadband programs, funding would provide more than $120 billion to build new networks – which would go a long way to bridging the digital divide. The proposal prioritizes spending for government-run or nonprofit networks.
As the White House explains, those providers have “less pressure to turn profits” and “a commitment to serving entire communities.” Republicans have since released a counter proposal that cuts the total number to $568 billion, and the broadband component to $65 billion. At this point it’s unclear how much money will be available and who will be eligible, but it’s clear there’s bipartisan support to bridge the digital divide.
We expect fixed-line broadband networks to garner the largest share of financial support. But 5G networks will play a role, especially in extreme-cost, reduced-population-density areas.
For rural America to reap the benefits of high-speed 5G, the networks must operate on mid-band spectrum. The FCC recently made a large swath of mid-band spectrum in the Citizens Broadband Radio Service band available for unlicensed use. It offered small chunks of licenses that rural operators could afford. The Citizens Broadband Radio Service band and the rural expansion from national operators – T-Mobile being the most active – offer interesting opportunities.
Private networks, managed services grow
As the technical and cost barriers fall, a growing number of large enterprises are implementing private wireless networks. Those custom-built wireless networks can deliver many of the benefits of automation, efficiency and security that 5G promises. For rural operators designing, building and running private 5G networks could be a new business opportunity. For example 5G private networks could help a rancher monitor herd health in real time, enabling him or her to proactively administer medical care.
Or a manufacturing plant could increase its level of automation with 5G sensors communicating with each other and over a server in real time. We note John Deere is already moving in that direction, with plans to improve operating efficiencies by deploying a high-speed in-plant Citizens Broadband Radio Service network. The aforementioned Citizens Broadband Radio Service band and access to reduced-cost carrier-grade equipment enables small operators to gain exposure to 5G market opportunities in a reduced-risk way.
If President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan successfully prioritizes government-run and nonprofit organizations, managed services should be on the table as an opportunity for rural communication operators. The aforementioned organizations have limited experience in designing, building and running a telecom network. The extreme-cost nature of the unserved and underserved areas means that fixed-wireless 5G will play a role in some of the markets. Rural communication operators are well-positioned to help those grant-receiving organizations design and build 5G networks. They could also leverage their network infrastructure and experience to manage the day-to-day operations of the network.
Tier-one operators building out the edge of their 5G networks into rural America will need access to fiber and towers. It makes sense for tier-one operators to partner with rural operators who have such infrastructure already in place versus building their own towers or fiber networks. That’s especially true in the current environment where access to equipment and labor is very tight.
Conclusion
The 5G coverage has greatly expanded during the past several quarters. We expect Verizon to use its C-band deployments starting later this year to really step on the gas. But those C-band builds will likely be limited to urban and suburban markets for the foreseeable future.
T-Mobile seems to be achieving its 5G rural fixed-wireless-coverage commitments, but the speeds are significantly slower than what’s being offered in urban markets. The potential windfall of government broadband support represents opportunities for rural wireless operators by either expanding their existing networks, or via managed services should government-run and-or non-profits receive priority funding.
Longer-term rural operators are well-positioned to offer fiber backhaul and tower-leasing services to expanded 5G networks in rural America. But if national operators view Low Earth Orbiting satellite networks as a legitimate broadband alternative, it could expedite their 5G plans.
Jeff Johnston is a lead economist with CoBank. Visit cobank.com for more information.