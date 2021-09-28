 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Safety-training tip sheets offered

Safety-training tip sheets offered

Gemplers logo

Gemplers has developed a series of safety-training tip sheets in both English and Spanish languages The "tailgate training" information provided here addresses safe tractor operation, hearing protection and what to do to help prevent infection from ticks that can carry Lyme disease bacteria. The sheets presented can be easily cut out and posted on farm operations' bulletin boards. Visit gemplers.com for more information. 

Download PDF Be Safe When Operating a Tractor page 1 - English
Download PDF Be Safe When Operating a Tractor page 2 - English
Download PDF Be Safe When Operating a Tractor page 1 - Spanish
Download PDF Be Safe When Operating a Tractor page 2 - Spanish
Download PDF Protect Your Hearing on the Job page 1- English
Download PDF Protect Your Hearing on the Job page 2- English
Download PDF Protect Your Hearing on the Job page 1 - Spanish
Download PDF Protect Your Hearing on the Job page 2- Spansih
Download PDF Protect Yourself from Ticks page 1 - English
Download PDF Protect Yourself from Ticks page 2- English
Download PDF Protect Yourself from Ticks page 1 - Spanish
Download PDF Protect Yourself from Ticks page 2 - Spanish

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News