Gemplers has developed a series of safety-training tip sheets in both English and Spanish languages The "tailgate training" information provided here addresses safe tractor operation, hearing protection and what to do to help prevent infection from ticks that can carry Lyme disease bacteria. The sheets presented can be easily cut out and posted on farm operations' bulletin boards. Visit gemplers.com for more information.
Safety-training tip sheets offered
