LADYSMITH, Wis. – Tammy Michielson was asked in 2017 to teach a few sheep-milk soapmaking and lotion-making classes. She had been contacted by Lynn Fitch of the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, which has since been renamed Northwood Technical College. A self-confessed “behind the scenes” gal, Michielson says she was hesitant.
“I told her that I’m not a teacher by any stretch of the imagination,” she said. “But she told me, ‘If you’re passionate, it will come through in your teaching.’ I’m passionate about my products and my business ... so I said yes.”
Because of that passion Michielson is still teaching, but now she doesn’t travel to the school. She has her own classroom at Maple Hill Farm. The classroom is large enough to accommodate about 12 students and the supplies they need to make sheep-milk soaps and lotions.
Just as Maple Hill has diversified livestock and sales channels, Michielson’s classroom hosts diversified classes. There have been sessions on herbs, juicing and crafting. And she uses various communication channels to market the classes – from Facebook and Instagram to flyers at farmers markets and signs at the farm. She credits her oldest son, Nathan Michielson, for his expertise in social media, photography and videos.
“Tammy and Brian are hard-working and business-savvy,” said Karen Nielsen, organizational manager of the Sheep Dairy Association of Wisconsin. “They have expertise in social media, videos and events.”
Tammy Michielson did a lot of research before starting to make the soaps and lotions. One of the reasons she was particularly interested in sheep-milk products was that she has sensitive skin, she said. The milk has good butterfat content, which nourishes skin.
She started making sheep-milk soap in 2008. The lotions came a few years later after she learned more about natural preservatives that would make them more shelf-stable.
“I had to do a lot of testing of recipes,” she said. “I was my own guinea pig.”
