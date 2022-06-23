Starting small leads to succeeding big

WASHBURN, Wis. – Folks speak wistfully of a time when a sense of community existed in our nation, when people helped each other. They supported local farms and farmers by purchasing from them. Folks knew the farmers and they knew where the food they ate came from. Supply chains were short and prosperity was built through a sense of community.
Just outside of Washburn, city streets subside into country roads. Small yards that surround houses in city lots grow into fields and farms as one travels out of town.
A few years ago two students from the suburbs around Minneapolis met at Northland College, the environmental-liberal-arts college along Lake Superior in Ashland, Wisconsin. They fell in love. After a time he graduated with a degree in education; she graduated with a degree in water science. They moved away after graduation, but in a few years a love of the land along Wisconsin’s Lake Superior coast drew them back. In the meantime they had developed a passion for farming.
Will o the Winds Farm is growing on 20 acres that was an old abandoned farm site. Folks passing on the road might not look twice at the green fields. But those who stop and visit note pastures, garden plots, a greenhouse and new construction near a recently built home. Projects are everywhere and large amounts of sweat equity are evident.
On a sunny June afternoon Carly and Tyler Stephenson paused for a few minutes to talk about their farm while daughter Gwendolyn played and her little sister Vera napped.
“We have been here since 2019,” Carly Stephenson said. “This is our second farm.”
Tyler Stephenson said, “We have 14 hogs. We also raise chickens for our own eggs and meat. We’ll pick up 15 more hogs in a couple of weeks.”
She said, “We’ve been steadily growing; this is our eighth year of farming. We started raising hogs with two pigs. Then we went to six, then 10, then 14 and 18 last year. With 29 this is our biggest year yet. We only feed certified organic grain to our hogs.”
He said, “Farming started for us because we wanted to know where our food comes from. When we started raising chickens or hogs for ourselves we found we could sell some to pay for feed and break even.”
She said, “We mainly do direct-marketing through the Ashland and Washburn farmers markets; this is our third season at those farm markets. But our wholesale operation for soap production is expanding. Customers can buy our soap and make deposits for meat on our farm website. I was a vegetarian for eight years. I only felt comfortable eating meat if I knew where the meat came from and how the animal was raised. I worked at a vegetable (community-supported-agriculture) farm for a summer.
“I worked for MOSES (the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service) for nearly five years. That helped with our education and got us the tools we needed to farm. The farmers we got to know became our mentors.”
People are also reading…
He said, “We started going to MOSES conferences and presentations to develop our own method of raising livestock. Pasture rotation is huge for us with our hogs. Nobody wants to eat stale food, including hogs.”
She said, “I make soap that is half lard from our own hogs and half organic olive oil. The original inspiration was Tyler’s allergy to coconut oil. Many homemade soaps are made with coconut oil. I’ve been making soap for nine years; I’ve hardly changed the recipe because it turns out so well. This past winter I started making shampoo bars. It has been a great enterprise. When the pork production goes in the red the soap sales balance our farm budget.”
He said, “I want to be perfectly clear. The soap is entirely Carly’s endeavor. This year alone she picked up three new wholesale accounts. It’s now available in Ashland, Washburn and Bayfield. We both work on the pigs 50-50 and I also work as a journeyman electrician specializing in solar systems.”
She said, “I like to joke that Tyler is my sugar daddy, but I bring home the bacon. I am a full-time parent and a full-time farmer.”
He said, “I really want to grow our hog operation. I would be happy if we became the primary source of local pork in this area. We’d like to be like Tetzner’s Dairy in Washburn. They market milk to people in our area and they’ve been doing it for years. If I could farm full time it would be fantastic.”
She said, “We know that land we have cannot support that large of an operation. Land will be a limiting factor.”
He said, “We’d like to gradually grow and have fun doing it. We will start breeding our own pigs soon.”
She said, “We are in the process of building a pole shed. We got a microloan from the Chequamegon Food Co-op in Ashland to help cover some of the costs. The buildings will have three parts. We will have a self-serve farm store, a workshop, and a section for livestock and feed storage.”
He said, “Community supports community. There’s a lot of opportunity here. The Chequamegon Food Co-op and Northland College have changed the culture here. People here are interested in local food and where it comes from.”
In far-northern Wisconsin around Chequamegon Bay a family is developing a small farm to provide food and soap for their neighbors. They’re caring for their land and livestock as they work to build upon the sense of community established by a school, a local food co-op and area farmers. And it all boils down to three words one hears often when speaking with Carly and Tyler Stephenson.
“Community supports community.”
Visit www.willothewindsfarm.com and www.facebook.com/willothewindsfarm for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.