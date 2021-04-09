Understand complexities of milk checks

“We’ve always had more sellers – meaning farmers – than buyers – meaning processors – in the dairy industry,” says Mark Stephenson, director of dairy-policy analysis at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “It makes us vulnerable to price movements.”
Dairy products have what’s called a relatively inelastic demand; quantities only need to move a small amount for prices to move a lot.
“The same is true of the demand for dairy products by consumers who don’t alter their consumption by much even after a relatively large change in price,” he said.
There are several factors that make milk unique.
- perishability
- bulkiness considering transportation
- produced 365 days per year
They’ve historically led to what economists call destructive competition.
“Back in the 1800s when milk was peddled door to door it was pretty hard to distinguish why one peddler’s product was different from a competitor,” Stephenson said. “The only way to sell more was to lower the price. These milk peddlers would turn around and say to a farmer, ‘Well I know I paid you 5 cents a quart last week but I can only afford to pay 4 cents this week.’ It’s a way of gaining market share at the expense of farmers. That’s destructive competition.”
The Federal Milk Marketing Order system was established in the 1930s to aid farmers facing depressed milk prices, he said. The Agricultural Marketing Agreement Act of 1937 put the orders into preserved-order language; it’s part of permanent legislation.
“It would take an act of Congress to remove it,” he said.
Dairy farmers are the sole voters on federal orders.
“Whether you have them or don’t have them in a region is a dairy-farmer vote,” Stephenson said. “Changes to orders are approved or disapproved by dairy farmers only.”
It’s important to note that dairy farmers are not regulated by federal-orders-only processors. Class I processors or beverage-milk processors must be regulated. All other processors like cheese or yogurt processors may be regulated depending on the processor’s choice.
Changes can be made to a Federal Milk Marketing Order through a federal-order hearing process.
“That requires the U.S. Department of Agriculture issue a fair and balanced recommended decision for dairy farmers to vote on,” he said. “It must be fair for processors, consumers and farmers.”
When farmers vote it isn’t just for a change in an order; it’s for the entire federal order. Stephenson said that puts the balance of power back in a fair place. But it puts a great deal of onus on the USDA to ensure a decision is fair and balanced.
Federal Milk Marketing Orders use two primary tools – classified pricing and pooling. With classified pricing the price is based on what milk was used to make the product, something that’s unique.
“We don’t charge differently for corn if it goes in animal feed or ethanol,” he said. “In general we charge more for fluid milk and less for something like skim-milk powder. It’s understandable then that all dairy farmers would want to sell to fluid-milk plants because of the higher price.”
Because that would cause chaos in the marketplace, pooling comes into play.
“It’s a way of sharing revenue among producers so you don’t all fight to send your milk to the same plants,” Stephenson said.
Pooling isn’t a pool of milk; it’s a pool of dollars. A simplified example to illustrate how it works is to imagine a Federal Milk Marketing Order where 50 percent of milk is sold to Class I fluid-milk processors, who pay $20 per hundredweight. And 50 percent is sold to Class III hard-cheese processors, who pay $18 per hundredweight. The blended price in that Federal Milk Marketing Order would be $19 per hundredweight. Class I fluid-milk processors would pay $19 directly to farmers and contribute $1 to the pool. Class III processors can draw from the pool so their farmers also receive $19 per hundredweight.
Federal Milk Marketing Orders are regional and historically based on territories where fluid-milk bottlers compete for sales.
“The values are only different in Class I across the country based on Class I differentials,” he said. “Those differentials tend to be highest where milk is most deficit, like Florida.”
Greater differentials can potentially encourage milk production. In California and Idaho where a lot of milk is produced, the Class I differentials are reduced.
“They’re also relatively low in the upper Midwest,” Stephenson said.
The amount of milk regulated under federal orders has increased from 30 percent in the 1950s to 65 percent of the milk currently produced in the United States. Currently most milk in federal orders is manufacturing milk rather than fluid.
The regulatory and market systems that determine the size of milk checks are complex. Understanding the Federal Milk Marketing Order system is one of several factors that can help dairy farmers through the process of understanding their milk check.
Mark Stephenson discussed Federal Milk Marketing Orders along with other aspects of understanding a milk check at a Heart of the Farm Program-Women in Agriculture Series. It’s a University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension program that addresses the needs of farm women by providing education regarding farm-business topics.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.