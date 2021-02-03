Vilsack should be confirmed

We have sent a letter to the chair and ranking member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, urging them to support the confirmation of former-Secretary Tom Vilsack as the new Secretary of Agriculture. Vilsack previously served as Secretary of Agriculture from 2009 to 2017 during President Barack Obama’s administration.
“During his term as Secretary, (the National Association of Conservation Districts) appreciated his support for the voluntary, locally led, incentive-based conservation delivery system that has served communities well across the United States for over 80 years,” we wrote. “He demonstrated a deep understanding of the history of the conservation delivery partnership that conservation districts across the country participate in, providing conservation planning, technical and financial assistance alongside state conservation agencies and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.”
Vilsack’s confirmation hearing was to be held Feb. 2.
“The natural-resource concerns facing our nation’s diverse communities, from our private agricultural working lands to forestlands and urban lands, span political parties and presidential administrations,” we wrote. “The new Biden Administration has tough challenges ahead and has set ambitious climate and conservation goals for the department. Secretary Vilsack has shown the ability to meet tough challenges and achieve ambitious goals.
“We have confidence that if confirmed, Vilsack will continue to provide excellent leadership and effective implementation of (U.S. Department of Agriculture) programs.”
Tim Palmer is president and Michael Crowder is president-elect of the National Association of Conservation Districts; visit www.nacdnet.org for more information.