The September 2020 globally averaged temperature departure from average land and ocean surfaces was the greatest for the month of September in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s global temperature dataset record. Recordkeeping dates back to 1880.
The September 2020 global land-and-ocean surface temperature was 1.75 degrees Fahrenheit greater than the 20th-century average of 59 degrees Fahrenheit. That value surpassed by .04 degree Fahrenheit the now second-greatest September temperature that took place in 2015 and 2016.
The 10 warmest Septembers have all occurred since 2005. The seven warmest Septembers have occurred from 2014 to 2020.
The Southern Hemisphere's land-and-ocean surface-temperature departure from average for September 2020 was the greatest on record at 1.26 degrees Fahrenheit above average. That surpassed by .02 degree Fahrenheit the previous record set in September 2015, 2017 and 2018.
The Northern Hemisphere had its third-warmest September on record with a combined land-and-ocean surface-temperature departure from average of 2.18 degrees Fahrenheit.
Europe had its warmest September on record with a temperature departure from average of 4.19 degrees Fahrenheit. That exceeded by .40 degree Fahrenheit the previous record set in 2018.
South America, Asia and Oceania had their second-warmest September on record. Warmer-than-average temperatures were present across much of the globe in September 2020. The most notable warm temperature-departures from average were in parts of the North Pacific Ocean, southwestern Canada, the western contiguous United States, South America, Europe, northern and southeastern Asia, Australia and Antarctica, where temperatures were at least 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit greater than average.
Cooler-than-average conditions were limited to parts of Greenland and the surrounding Atlantic Ocean, eastern Canada, the eastern United States, the tropical eastern and central Pacific Ocean, the southern Indian Ocean and the western part of Asia and northern Africa.
The September average Arctic sea-ice extent was the second smallest for September on record at 961,000 square miles – 38.8 percent – less than the 1981-2010 average, according to analysis by the National Snow and Ice Data Center. The center used data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Only September 2012 had a smaller extent.
The Arctic sea-ice extent Sept. 15 reached its minimum annual extent of 1.44 million square miles. That is the second-smallest minimum extent on record, behind Sept. 17, 2012. The 14 smallest minimum annual extents have occurred in the past 14 years.
Antarctic sea-ice extent during September 2020 was greater than average at 7.25 million square miles. That was the 13th-largest September Antarctic sea-ice extent in the 42-year satellite record. Antarctica may have reached its annual maximum extent on Sept. 28 when it reached 7.32 million square miles, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center.
January to September temperature recorded
The January to September global land-and-ocean surface temperature was the second greatest in the 141-year record at 1.84 degrees Fahrenheit more than the 20th-century average of 57.5 degrees Fahrenheit. That value is just 0.07 degree Fahrenheit shy of tying the record set in 2016.
The Northern Hemisphere January-September land-and-ocean surface temperature tied with 2016 as the warmest such period since global records began. The Southern Hemisphere had its fourth-warmest such period on record.
Europe, Asia and the Gulf of Mexico had their warmest January-September period on record. South America and the Caribbean region had a January-September temperature that ranked as the second greatest on record.
Warmer-than-average temperatures were present across most of the global land and ocean surfaces from January to September. The most notable warm temperature departures were observed across northern Asia, where temperatures were at least 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit greater than average. Cooler-than-average conditions were limited to Alaska, western Canada, northern India and across the southern oceans.
Record warm January to September temperatures were present across much of northern Asia and across parts of southeastern China, Europe, northern Africa, northern South America and Central America. The same was true across the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific oceans.
According to a statistical analysis done by scientists at the National Centers for Environmental Information, 2020 is very likely to rank among the three warmest years on record. Visit ncdc.noaa.gov and search for "Global Climate Report 2020" and noaa.gov for more information.