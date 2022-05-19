Warmth grows crops – and disease

Looking back on farm life we tend to remember the good things we did as children. We learned to care for animals. We learned the satisfaction of accomplishment reflected in bountiful crops – the fruit of hard work on the land. We tend to dwell on the good parts of toil – healthy appetites, dreamless sleep and strong bodies. What we might forget are the discomforts that went along with outdoor labor.
Everybody we knew on other farms could tell stories about how many ticks they picked up while mending fences; nobody thought anything of it. Occasionally one of us had an infected tick bite so we smeared on some first-aid cream and kept working. All could tell of the special feeling that wells up inside of a person while loading hay bales on the part of the field near the swamp around dusk. It’s that increasing desire to start running as fast as possible to elude the clouds of mosquitoes, gnats and no-see-ums; it’s an almost-universal farm experience. While summer was still young most of us became so accustomed to bug bites that we didn’t notice them much.
But with the northerly march of a warmer climate come species of ticks and mosquitoes that carry tropical diseases. The days of ignoring tick and mosquito bites have ended. Some tick- and insect-borne diseases can cause a lifetime of misery and even death.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services there are three types of ticks that spread disease in our state.
• deer or black-legged tick
• wood or dog tick
• lone star tick
Tick season is anytime there’s no snow cover, and temperatures are 45 degrees or warmer; those days can be any time of the year. Most people become sick from a tick bite in the spring, summer or early fall, when ticks are most active and people are outdoors.
The deer tick spreads the most illnesses in Wisconsin. The two most common tick-borne diseases in Wisconsin are Lyme disease and anaplasmosis. But also found in the state are Ehrlichiosis, Powassan virus and Babesiosis.
The best way to avoid becoming sick from a tick is to prevent bites.
• Do daily tick checks.
• Apply insect repellent.
• Wear appropriate clothing when outdoors.
Wearing appropriate outdoor clothing and insect repellent also can prevent bites from flying insects like mosquitoes. Several diseases are spread by mosquitoes in Wisconsin.
• West Nile virus
• La Crosse/California encephalitis
• Jamestown Canyon virus
• St. Louis encephalitis
• Eastern equine encephalitis
As the climate in Wisconsin warms, fewer mosquitoes are killed by cold winters and hard frosts. Major rainstorms lead to standing water that provides habitat needed to hatch mosquitoes. Warmer and wetter conditions may lead to new mosquito species that host diseases new to the nation’s Dairyland – like Chikungunya and Dengue Fever. Dry weather can lead to fewer mosquitoes of some species but unfortunately other species of mosquito prefer dry weather.
A few unlucky folks may recall spilling a bottle of insect repellent that removed the paint from Mother’s precious clothes dryer – right down to shiny bare metal. But we slathered the stuff onto our bare skin nonetheless. According to the Environmental Working Group, modern formulations of insect repellent can be safe. The group’s researchers have analyzed the science in-depth of insect repellents with the ingredients Picaridin, DEET and IR3535.
“(With proper application they can) effectively reduce risk from life-altering disease and have very low toxicity concerns,” the group states.
Another popular insect repellent is Permethrin, an insecticide in the pyrethroid family. Pyrethroids are synthetic chemicals that act like natural extracts from the chrysanthemum flower.
Some people prefer natural botanical insect repellents like Castor oil, cedar oil or Citronella oil. But with any type of insect repellent it’s important to carefully try small amounts and read application instructions to avoid allergic reactions.
Visit www.ewg.org – search for "bug repellent 2018" – and npic.orst.edu/factsheets/PermGen.html for more information.
Livestock and pets can also contract tick- and mosquito-borne illnesses. Eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile virus are potentially fatal diseases of horses transmitted by mosquitoes. Ticks and mosquitoes can transmit serious illnesses to dogs and cats. Mosquitoes transmit heartworm disease and West Nile virus. Ticks may carry Lyme disease, Ehrlichiosis, Anaplasmosis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Babesiosis, Bartonellosis and Hepatozoonosis. Using insect repellents as directed, insect-repellent collars and oral medications can prevent ticks from transmitting illness to livestock and pets. Visit datcp.wi.gov – search for "horse disease" – and www.vetmed.wisc.edu – search for "insect" – for more information.
If people or animals become sick from an insect bite, consult a medical professional immediately. The sooner treatment begins, the better the results are likely to be. Visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov – search for “vector” – for more information.
Most people, livestock and pets can’t live indoors full-time to prevent tick and airborne-insect illness. But with precautions like appropriate clothing, insect repellent, regular checks for ticks and a dose of common sense, we can avoid serious illnesses.
Visit www.dhs.Wisconsin.gov/climate/diseases.htm and www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/tick for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.