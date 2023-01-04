We celebrate 50 years of ag friendship

It was 50 years ago when an idea was born – an idea of a strong agricultural publication that would share ideas, helpful information and inspiring stories with the farmers of Wisconsin. Born “Dairyland Agri-View” in celebration of the state’s No. 1 industry, the magazine-newspaper came into being thanks to four men in central Wisconsin.
Gerald J. Petcher became the publisher, Bryan K. McNeely became the editor, and James M. Brayer and Emil A. Radeztsky were the advertising directors. Fred Nehring was an advertising representative. Margaret Peterson was the “County Women” editor and Millie Wundrow was the office manager. They intended to make a splash with the first issue, saying it would go out to more than 17,000 farms in 10 counties in north-central Wisconsin – Chippewa, Clark, Eau Claire, Jackson, Lincoln, Marathon, Portage, Taylor, Trempealeau and Wood.
There were very few paid subscribers for early issues. Those 17,000 copies went to a list compiled by the friends.
“Our most serious problem was getting an accurate mailing list,” Petcher wrote in his “Greener Pastures” column in the first issue. “Believe me, we spent countless hours driving mile after mile, typing word after word until we accumulated what we feel is the most accurate list possible of every farmer in our circulation area.”
The first issues saw press problems; as the problems were solved more features would be added, he said.
“What is it? I’m sure this was your immediate reaction after receiving our paper in the mail today,” Petcher wrote in that first issue. “What is it? An entirely new agri-business newspaper which you, along with more than 17,000 other farmers in 10 Wisconsin counties, will receive every week. Why this new venture? Let me explain.
“First there is no doubt farming is the lifeblood of the entire area. We feel farmers need an outlet to express their opinions and a medium for learning of new techniques in the constantly changing field of agri-business. Obviously there are other agricultural publications … but there is no one newspaper which reaches nearly every farmer as we are attempting to do.
“Second we want to provide farmers with an excellent newspaper containing top-quality editorial content. … We want every farmer to know what is happening within our circulation area.
“Third we want to provide our advertisers with the best coverage possible for their advertising dollar … With us there is absolutely no wasted circulation …
“The agri-business field is exciting and we want to get involved … How long have we been planning this paper? I’m sure the four of us who formed the corporation spent more hours on this project than on any other venture individually attempted.
“We look forward to meeting all of you … Don’t hesitate to approach any of us. We want to hear from you. We’re all young, energetic and anxious to present a product we can be proud of and you will enjoy reading. … We’ll be coming into your home weekly and we welcome every one of you to our family of more than 17,000 farmers.”
The first issues were heavy with advertising from interested local businesses. Petcher said Brayer walked into every farm-equipment dealership in Wisconsin. He rubbed elbows not only with local agricultural firms and company sales managers, but also with representatives from larger firms such as Deere, Case, Pioneer, Monsanto and others.
“He was also always active with his church and shared his strong belief in Jesus Christ with everyone that he met,” Petcher said in 2017 when Brayer passed away. “I could not have asked for a better newspaper partner, or even more importantly, the close friendship that we developed and shared for more than the past 40-plus years.”
People are also reading…
Neil Luepke of Marshfield, Wisconsin, was in advertising sales at Agri-View for 35 years before retiring. His wife, Marilyn Luepke, started with Agri-View in 1979 as an editorial typist when the main office in Marshfield consisted of a couple of rooms behind the Navy recruiting office. The newspaper later expanded into the basement and then into its own building.
Reporters in those days used typewriters. Marilyn Luepke retyped articles into a machine that churned out copy on long strips of special paper. All corrections were pasted by hand onto the copy. Stories were laid out by hand, using a precision knife and hot wax to cut and paste them to fit the pages.
Photos were developed in a dark room. Neil Luepke recalled the owners decided at one point to switch to cameras with instant film development. As an ad salesman, he’d take large numbers of photos of equipment in dealer lots. In-camera film development didn’t last long, though, after Luepke juggled 50 soggy photos when he was taking equipment pictures in pouring rain.
One of the early reporters at Agri-View was Sevie Kenyon, who later worked for many years as a communications specialist at the University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.
“Working at Agri-View certainly was formative,” Kenyon said in 2017. “It was my first ‘real’ job following graduation from college. I was introduced to the paper via our farm mailbox … after a couple of internships, I started full-time in January 1980.
“Agri-View was a rich opportunity for me. During my time there I made it to all 72 Wisconsin counties, visited I don’t know how many farms. I attended meetings, trade shows, county fairs, rodeos and even covered a grain miller’s strike in the harbor town of Superior (Wisconsin) … The publication will always have a special place in my heart.”
Agri-View was sold in 1990 to Krause Publications of Iola, Wisconsin, and then eventually purchased by what is now Madison Media Partners in Madison, Wisconsin. It has since become part of Lee Agri-Media – a division of Lee Enterprises, which is Madison Media Partners' parent company. Lee Agri-Media is a group of farm publications covering 10 states.
Matt Meyers, president of Lee Agri-Media, is shepherding Agri-View and its sister farm publications. Growing up on a farm in Iowa, he was a state FFA officer. A 1991 graduate of the University of Iowa, he joined in 1992 what was then called Capital Newspapers.
“Jim (Brayer) started Agri-View with the intent to serve Wisconsin farmers and agribusiness leaders,” Meyers said. “While our industry has seen many changes, our mission at Agri-View remains the same today. We want to be a positive influence for production agriculture.
“Agri-View has become the leading farm publication in Wisconsin. We are focused on keeping our production-agricultural focus but also have an eye to the future. We have added new features such as ‘Edge of Ag’ that helps report on future developments in agriculture. In addition we have added some international reporting to highlight that our industry is affected by worldwide trends. We have enhanced our markets coverage, recognizing the importance markets play in the day-to-day decision-making of Wisconsin farmers.
“We are very grateful to Jim for having the vision for a publication like this.”
Those early ideas from Petcher, McNeely and Brayer have continued through the years – practical information, new advances in agriculture, excellent editorial content and advertising space for businesses. What’s changed is the number of pages – as many as 68 pages in some weeks – and the number of subscribers. The paper is no longer mailed to a producer list of 17,000. Instead we have a subscriber-only base of more than 30,000, mostly in Wisconsin but also in several other states – and countries. There is now a website – www.agriview.com – that updates continuously and a Facebook page – www.facebook.com/AgriView – that also updates continuously. Editorial content comes from universities, businesses, organizations, readers and reporters.
We repeat what Petcher said 50 years ago.
“We’ll be coming into your home weekly and we welcome every one of you to our family.”
We plan to do so for another 50 years.
Julie Belschner writes on various agricultural issues; she is the managing editor for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.