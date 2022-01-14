Wisconsin’s conservation service creates success

Success: Give back to nature
Submitted by the Sauk County Natural Resources Conservation Service
HILLPOINT, Wis. – Kathy Pielsticker, who worked for 35 years as a soil conservationist, knew she wanted to farm with conservation in mind to give back to the land. She and her husband, Bill Pielsticker, started farming in 1978. They had just earned their agronomy degrees and were excited to take over her dad’s farm, which was on steep very-erosive bluﬀs.
The Pielstickers converted the row cropland to hay land and bought a neighboring 40 acres to pasture their new herd of Angus cattle. In the 1980s they decided to sell the farm, like so many young farmers did, to work elsewhere.
But 40 years later, both now retired, the two were able to buy 40 acres near Hillpoint in Sauk County. The land was part of a large dairy farm, of which 26 acres had been converted to prairie and planted to mixed hardwood and pine trees.
When they purchased the 40 acres, they assumed responsibility for an 18-acre tree-plantation contract with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency Conservation Reserve Program contract. It would continue to protect steep slopes on the property with permanent conservation cover but was scheduled to expire in early 2018. The Pielstickers contacted the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to apply for Wisconsin’s Managed Forest Law program. The couple wanted to ensure they could aﬀord to keep the 15-year-old tree plantation in trees, and to improve woodlands on the rest of the 40 acres.
The Pielstickers hired a private forester to prepare a management plan. Twenty-six acres were enrolled in the Managed Forest Law program for a period of 25 years.
The previous landowner had been maintaining the prairie with periodic mowing, but the Pielstickers knew prescribed-burning of the prairie would be great for regeneration. The couple partnered with the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service to revise the conservation plan. Bill Pielsticker wrote a prescribed-burn plan, which was approved by the service.
In spring 2019 the couple recruited eight neighbors and several professional conservationists to help complete the burn. Bill Pielsticker followed that immediately by mowing down the stubble and treating the Multiﬂora Rose and raspberry brambles with herbicide. That spring the prairie emerged quickly, lush with new prairie ﬂowers and a thick stand of grasses.
When the Pielstickers purchased the land they learned there was an old well abandoned on it. Concerned about the potential for groundwater contamination, they applied for the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program to receive assistance to decommission the well. At the same time they also applied for forest-stand improvement, tree and shrub pruning, pre-commercial thinning of their tree plantation and establishment of another prairie on an acre of old pasture land. Portions of the forest-stand improvement, pruning and thinning, as well as the well abandonment, were completed in the spring of 2020 and 2021.
Avid bird and insect watchers, the couple learned in 2019 the Natural Resources Conservation Service was accepting applications for its Conservation Stewardship Program. The plan included practices to enhance habitat for pollinators and to improve woody habitat for wildlife. In the fall, as soon as they learned their Conservation Stewardship Program contract was approved, Bill Pielsticker began herbicide treatment of another 1.5 acres of old sod to prepare it for seeding. Early the following spring, they burned the plot and then retreated it with herbicide to knock back regrowth.
The couple employed a no-till drill in early-June 2020 to seed 1.5 acres of native conservation cover. Also in June 2020, under the Conservation Stewardship Program contract, Bill Pielsticker worked on a northern-hardwood forest stand on the property to create snag trees and den trees for wildlife habitat. Additionally he created multiple brush piles for wildlife habitat, using material from the tree-thinning and -pruning project.
The couple refers to their prairie and tree plantation as “Green Fire Forty,” referring to Aldo Leopold’s “A Sand County Almanac.” The Natural Resources Conservation Service staﬀ asked the couple what their goals are for their property.
“We think of ourselves as part of the community of creatures that share this precious land with us and make it their home,” Kathy Pielsticker said. “We owe it to that community to do what we can to leave this land in better shape than we found it.”
Bill Pielsticker said, “We hope that we are able to give back to this land for many years to come. That is the ‘green ﬁre’ that gets us up each morning to see what new natural wonder is out there.”
The Pielsticker plan for 2022 and beyond includes continuing with forest-stand improvement on the remainder of the 18-acre tree plantation. That entails winter removal of undesirable trees and shrubs, including stump herbicide treatment, and thinning and pruning of the mixed-hardwood and pine-tree plantation.
The Pielstickers have another 4 to 5 acres of abandoned pasture they plan to eventually convert to prairie. In preparation, Bill Pielsticker is in the process of removing undesirable species like thistle and Multiflora Rose by repeated mowing and herbicide treatments. It will be several years before the plots are ready to be drilled. In the meantime the prairie plots drilled in 2020 will need to be mowed and the non-native species controlled. Eventually those plots will need to be control-burned.
Kathy Pielsticker has planted native gardens of prairie forbs and wildflowers to harvest for seed. Each winter she plans to continue to “snow seed” over the prairies to add more native species to keep the “green fire” burning.