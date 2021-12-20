World Ag Expo's Top 10 selected

World Ag Expo’s Top-10 New Products for 2022 recently were selected. They’ll be showcased during the World Ag Expo Feb. 8-10 Tulare, California.
The new products were submitted for the contest by exhibitors of World Ag Expo. Products ranged from simple solutions to autonomous robots and electric vehicles. The contest entries were judged by farmers, ranchers and other industry professionals. Winners will be recognized at an awards session at World Ag Expo Opening Ceremonies Feb. 8.
Electric refrigerated truck
Hummingbird EV has developed zero-emission Class 8 refrigeration trucks to handle movement of goods from farm to warehouse, warehouse to packing centers, packing centers to cold storage, cold storage to retail warehouses, and from retail warehouses to consumers. Visit www.hummingev.com for more information.
Autonomous robot
Naio Technologies has engineered a light electric and autonomous agricultural robot. The robot has been developed for large-scale vegetable-crop operations. A three-point attachment allows the robot to pull implements. Visit naio-technologies.com for more information.
Clip Plugs
Rain Bird Clip Plugs help save water by providing a way for growers to close emitter outlets when they’re using a heavy-wall dripline. Each plug features a ratchet closing mechanism to ensure a tight fit to prevent leaks. The clip plugs can be adapted to driplines ranging from 16 millimeters to 20 millimeters in diameter. That can help growers who want to temporarily or permanently shut off flow from unneeded emitters. Visit rainbird.com for more information.
Electric tractor
Solectrac has developed E70N, a 100-percent battery-powered electric tractor. The machine is designed for vineyard, orchard and commercial farming operations. The 70 horsepower-equivalent electric tractor offers the power of a similar sized diesel tractor but eliminates the diesel exhaust and associated emissions and noise. Visit solectrac.com for more information.
Hoof-trimmer data system
TJ Hoof Hub is a mobile data-management tool designed for the cattle hoof-trimming industry. Hoof trimmers can use it to digitally document their work, including photos for healing-progress management. Trimmers also may generate various hoof-health reports, manage and view their calendar, build customer profiles, create custom-treatment items and pricing, generate invoices, collect payments, streamline customer communication, and monitor inventory. Visit bit.ly/WAE22-TJHoofHub for more information.
Collaborative robots
People-scaled collaborative robots are designed to help people work more productively while building a base platform for more automation where needed. The “Burro” robots use computer vision, global-positioning-system technology and artificial intelligence to navigate alongside people. The robots can scout crops and carry produce, autonomous tools and other payloads. Visit burro.ai for more information.
Autonomous-spraying technology
Mini GUSS is the next autonomous machine offered by GUSS Automation, developers of autonomous agricultural equipment. The new, more compact version of GUSS allows vineyard, hops, blueberry and high-density orchard growers to realize the benefits of GUSS autonomous sprayers. Visit gussag.com for more information.
Orchard robot
The IT Rover is a ground robot that travels orchard rows, taking action to reduce pest populations. It also can collect data to provide growers more insights into a crop’s performance. Visit insighttrac.com for more information.
Teat-spraying technology
The Teatwand Parallel is an in-parlor automated teat-spraying system for dairy farmers. The system uses a gantry system to transport each spray arm down the parlor to accurately spray cows’ teats before and after milking. A typical installation for a parlor from 40 stalls to 60 stalls consists of four arms controlled by a centralized control system. It places spray nozzles directly under cows’ teats to ensure accurate and consistent spray placement. A safety system allows the arms to operate in the parlor while milkers are working. Visit onfarmsolutions.com for more information.
Irrigation-management tool
Tule Vision is an iPhone app that uses artificial intelligence to allow users to take and track midday leaf-water-potential readings in grapevines. The app provides data to help inform irrigation decisions. Visit tule.ag for more information.
Visit worldagexpo.org or contact media@farmshow.org for more information.