Chances are a genie won’t suddenly appear at a farm to grant a farmer’s a wish … let alone three. But if a producer has a problem or an opportunity that needs help, applying for a grant may be the next-best thing.
There are many programs that offer funding, said Margaret Krome, an experienced grant writer and the policy director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute. And there are several resources to help grant seekers.
“Building Sustainable Farms, Ranches and Communities” is a guide to federal programs for sustainable agriculture, forestry, entrepreneurship, conservation, food systems and community development. Within those categories are grant and loan programs focused on several areas.
• economic development for farms
• farm loans
• insurance and risk management
• local food systems, value-added and marketing innovations
• natural-resources conservation and management
• nutrient and consumer food access
• renewable energy and energy conservation
• research and outreach
“Grassroots Guide to Federal Farm and Food Programs” is published by the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition. It features an overview of farm-bill programs and grants focused on several areas.
• beginning and socially disadvantaged farmers
• conservation and environment
• credit and crop insurance
• food safety
• healthy food access
• local and regional food systems
• organic production
• renewable energy
• rural development
• sustainable and organic research
Grants.gov enables users to receive updates about federal grant programs.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service and Natural Resources Conservation Service have information on available grants or loans.
Cause IQ provides data on foundations that provide funding to support agricultural organizations – though not necessarily providing funding directly to farmers. Out of all grants made to agricultural organizations, 69 percent come from foundations with less than $10 million in assets, according to Cause IQ.
Read what people are quoted as saying in newspapers and newsletters to find foundations. People may thank a foundation in an article, for example, Krome said.
To increase the chances of being awarded funding, farmers and other organizations need to first design a sound project. They should ask themselves a few questions.
• What do you want to accomplish? What problem or opportunity are you addressing? And what are your goals and measurable objectives?
• Have others addressed this problem? What can you learn from their work?
• Who else might care about your issues? Maybe you can enlist them to become involved in your project. They could be from your local area, your state or region, or at the national level.
• What’s your main strategy, secondary strategy and any additional strategies to address your problem or opportunity?
• What’s a realistic project timeline? “Be as realistic as you can be,” Krome said. “Break it down and be practical about it.”
• What resources – people, money, materials – does the project require? And what resources do you already have?
• Who else needs to know about your project? There may be other people doing similar projects. Krome suggests using newspapers and the internet to help reach the project’s target audience.
• How will you measure and evaluate your project’s outcomes?
There will be “bumps in the road.” Krome recommends acknowledging those obstacles.
A way to increase the chances of being awarded funding is to ensure the project would advance a program’s stated mission and goals.
There may be several sources of funding. The key is identifying one that best suits the project’s needs. To narrow the list Krome suggests asking oneself more questions.
• Is the program’s form of assistance appropriate to your needs?
• How big is its funding pool? What’s the average amount and duration of grants?
• Is funding available up front or only on a reimbursement basis?
• What are the eligibility requirements, financial-match requirements and restrictions on the program’s use?
• Are the program’s application deadlines and funding timeframes suited to your needs? Does the program fund multi-year projects?
• Do past grantees say that a program’s reporting requirements are reasonable and that the program is well-administered?
Once a grant program has been identified, one should read the request for proposals – commonly called an RFP – or notice of solicitation of applications – NOSA – or request for applications – RFA. Read that document at least three times if not more, Krome said. The document will help identify the application’s format, components and points for completing sections.
Grant writing doesn’t need to be daunting. There are many resources to help complete an application, Krome said. Some programs provide informational webinars for potential applicants. Program staff members can help answer questions after a potential applicant reads and rereads an application. Past grantees, Extension staff and local economic-development agencies can help. Trusted advisers also can help by reading a proposal and pointing to any questions that may need answering.
If a proposal isn’t accepted, contact the program to learn why. The response can help when submitting another proposal the next time an opportunity becomes available.
Krome discussed federal-funding opportunities in a webinar hosted by the Food Animal Concerns Trust. Visit foodanimalconcernstrust.org and click on the "for farmers" tab and then the "free webinars" tab and search for "Krome" to watch the webinar.
Visit michaelfields.org – click on the grants advice tab – and attra.ncat.org – search for "building sustainable farms" – and sustainableagriculture.net– search for "grassroots guide" – and grants.gov and causeiq.com and ams.usda.gov and nrcs.usda.gov for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.