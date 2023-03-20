VESPER, Wis. – Travis and Melissa Marti recently earned the 2023 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer award.
One of the main takeaways from that experience was that all of the program’s finalists were very focused on the business side of their farms, Travis Marti said. It was an honor being selected from such an accomplished group.
“It’s also nice to be honored for our work,” he said.
Melissa Marti said with a smile, “I already knew he was outstanding.”
With mechanical-engineering and mathematics degrees, together the two have heads for numbers and details. That shows in their 535-head dairy operation and 1,200-acre farming business near Vesper, said Dr. John Borzillo, their veterinarian.
“Milk production, components, fertility, tillage – by any production metric they’re in the top percentile,” he said.
He provides the Martis routine herd-health services, milk-quality-data analysis and training. A veterinarian with Central Wisconsin Ag Services of Alma Center, Wisconsin, he’s been working with the couple for about five years.
“They pay attention to details; details count in farming,” he said.
Maria Bendixen of Cowculations near Greenwood, Wisconsin, is an independent dairy-business consultant. She’s worked with the Martis since 2014.
“Travis is focused on his farming business as a business,” she said. “He understands how all areas of the business are tied together and how the production side affects the bottom line.”
He understands how a couple of cents per hundredweight or cents per bushel translates into income, she said. The Martis are worthy of the Outstanding Young Farmer award due to that awareness and how they treat the land.
Engineer pivots to farming
Travis Marti hadn’t planned to be a farmer. After graduating in 2002 from Pittsville High School he pursued a mechanical-engineering degree at Michigan Technological University. That’s where he met Melissa, who was pursuing a degree in mathematics. They were married in 2006. She was teaching in Michigan; he began working for a large-equipment manufacturer.
As an engineer he’d be inside working at a computer day after day, he said. So the couple talked and decided to move to his family’s dairy farm near Vesper. She taught for three years in Wisconsin but has since home-schooled their family of four – Allison, now 15, Chloe, now 12, Jacob, now 10, and Ryan, now 8.
The Martis send calves to a heifer raiser; they are bred at about 18 months of age before they return.
“That helps us manage what we’re good at – producing milk,” Travis Marti said.
Cows are milked in a double-10 Boumatic parlor, which the Martis had installed in 2015. They built a freestall barn that same year. They use an activity-and-location system to help track milk weights, heat detection, rumination, eating time and cow health.
The herd averages 95 pounds of milk per cow, with 4.25 percent fat and 3.3 protein. The milk is sold to Wisconsin Dairy State Cheese Company of Rudolph, Wisconsin.
“We’re focused on cheese merit and total pounds of milk solids,” Marti said.
The family owns 700 acres and leases 500 acres on which they raise alfalfa, corn, soybeans and some sorghum-sudangrass. Most of what they raise is fed to the cows.
Jim Weber of Pure Production in Loyal, Wisconsin, is an independent dairy nutritionist. He’s been working with the family for about four years. He and Marti discuss the farm’s nutrition program about every week and meet with the farm team every quarter.
“We go over his DairyComp program,” Weber said. “We also shake feed and wash manure. That lets the cows tell us what’s going on.”
Weber helped sponsor the Martis’ participation in the Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer program.
“They’re progressive and deserving of the award,” he said. “And any person from the city could go to their farm and be happy to have their milk produced there. It’s clean and cows are well cared for.”
The Martis credit their eight employees as well as their team of agricultural professionals for the farm’s performance. Marti said he was raised on the dairy farm but he doesn’t have a dairy-science degree. The couple found help through the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin. For example, they participated in the organization’s Financial Literacy for Dairy program.
They’ve also participated in peer groups, the first of which was coordinated by Bendixen when she taught at Chippewa Valley Technical College. That peer group was comprised of six farmers.
“We found our nutritionist and veterinarian through that group,” Melissa Marti said. “We connected with other farmers and still call each other.”
The Martis also have participated in a benchmarking program through the University of Minnesota-Center for Farm Financial Management FINPACK program. It’s enabled them to analyze their income and expenses – the profitability of their operation.
Having participated with eight other farm couples in the Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer program, they now have a whole new network of peers with whom they can exchange ideas.
Visit facebook.com/MartiFarms and wi-oyf.org for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.