Youth Council begins learning year

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council launched its third year Sept. 15. The council is part of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. During the virtual session, the 15 members introduced themselves, listened to presentations and asked questions.
The council members, all Wisconsin high-school seniors, were welcomed by Ag Secretary Randy Romanski. He spoke about the diversity of Wisconsin agriculture – and that about one in nine people working in the state hold a job related to agriculture. He encouraged students to pursue an agricultural career and help educate others about where their food comes from.
“The biggest takeaway for me from this first session was just the ins and outs of (the ag department) and how we as young agriculturalists and leaders can learn about and promote Wisconsin agriculture and government,” Henry Koerner of Walworth said.
Kelly Smithback is the ag department’s administrator for the division of management services. She provided an overview of the department.
• Its diverse mission is to grow the economy by promoting quality food, healthy plants and animals.
• It promotes the sound use of land and water resources.
• It encourages a fair marketplace.
The department is organized in six divisions. Throughout the year, council members will meet various staff.
“I enjoyed meeting the different (ag department) members and learning their roles as a part of it,” Rachel Boehlke of Thorp said. “It was eye-opening to see all the different ways that they are promoting agriculture.”
Bradford Steine is in the ag department’s Office of the Secretary. He offered a state-government overview for the students, explaining how the department interacts with the legislature and describing the state budget-development process.
“I really enjoyed this session,” Brianna Meyer of Chilton said. “This information is not only valuable to my time with the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council, but also helps me educate others about the benefits of (the ag department) in my community.”
The purpose of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council is to encourage young people to engage with state government and increase their awareness of ag-department interactions with Wisconsin’s agriculture industry. Members were selected this past spring based on their submitted self-nominations.
Through the council, the ag department works to highlight agricultural careers, share available resources, provide insight into state agricultural-policy development and offer networking opportunities for participants. The council meets virtually each month to discuss various topics related to agriculture.
The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council planned to virtually meet again in October.
Visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov for more information.
Ashley Andre helps with youth perspectives; she’s the policy-initiatives adviser for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.