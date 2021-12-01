All that glitters – cellulose?

Glitter made from the cellulose found in plants may be all the new rage. Researchers at the University of Cambridge are making sustainable, non-toxic, vegan and biodegradable glitter from cellulose and it’s just as sparkly as the original.
The glitter is made from cellulose nanocrystals, which can bend light in a way to create vivid colors through a process called structural color. The same phenomenon produces some of the brightest colors in nature.
Using techniques that allow the cellulose to produce intensely-colored films, the researchers say their materials could be used to replace plastic glitter particles and tiny mineral-effect pigments that are used in cosmetics. The films of cellulose nanocrystals can be made at scale using roll-to-roll processes such as those used to make paper from wood pulp.
Silvia Vignolini, a professor of chemistry and biomaterials at the University of Cambridge, and her team have been extracting cellulose from wood pulp and transforming it into shiny, colorful materials. Those materials could be used to replace toxic pigments used in cosmetics and paints.
The process still needs more work but the researchers are hoping to form a startup company to commercialize their pigments and glitters in the coming years. The research recently was published in “ Nature Materials.” Visit nature.com and search for “coloured cellulose” for more information.