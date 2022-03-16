Alliance reviews sustainability work

Members of the Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance recently met for their annual business meeting. The meeting featured presentations from researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and UW-Platteville, as well as a message from leadership on the past year.
Jim Winn, of Cottonwood Dairy in South Wayne, Wisconsin, and president of the Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance, said the group has grown considerably since its formation. It’s comprised of 35 farms representing more than 32,000 dairy cows, about 52,000 hogs, more than 3,900 head of beef cows and more than 59,000 acres of cropland in Lafayette County.
Winn shared updates with the group on a partnership with Grande Cheese, Farmers for Sustainable Food and others that earned an “Outstanding Supply Chain Collaboration” award from the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. The groups are measuring environmental improvements and financial impact on farms.
Doug Thomas from Houston Engineering in Maple Grove, Minnesota, is providing environmental consulting for the Lafayette Stewardship Ag Alliance's sustainability project. With 15 farms enrolled, the most recent measurements were taken in 170 fields representing 15,000 managed acres.
The partners use Field to Market’s Fieldprint platform for the project. Data collections were used to produce sustainability metric scores for three key areas – crop fields, farm averages for crops grown, and project averages. They looked at biodiversity, energy use, greenhouse-gas emissions, soil carbon and other areas.
Water-quality scores increased 11 percent from 2019 to 2021. Greenhouse- gas emissions declined 17 percent.
Also during the meeting Steve Richter from The Nature Conservancy’s Wisconsin Chapter shared results from various studies on plant tissue, manure, fertilizer application and more. He also shared information on cover crops and incentive programs, field days and demonstrations, technology and carbon-credit markets.
Paul Mitchell, a professor and Extension specialist in the department of agricultural and applied economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, gave a presentation on commodities and input costs. He said 2021 was financially a good year for Wisconsin farmers. Crop yields were at or near record levels and government-assistance programs helped.
“Farmers have been paying down debt,” Mitchell said. “Farm debts are near the lowest levels we’ve seen since 2014.”
Mitchell is cautious about 2022. Land values across the state have increased and export markets for commodities and fertilizers could be impacted by events in Europe. He also expressed concern about crop yields should the state experience another dry summer.
“We burned through a lot of water in our soil profile last year,” Mitchell said. “If we don’t have some spring rain, yields could be impacted.”
The group also heard from researchers and participants in a soil-health study in coordination with UW-Platteville. Attendees heard from farmers working in the study and how they saw improved soil health and water quality after implementing certain strategies. Visit lafayetteagstewardship.org and houstoneng.com and fieldtomarket.org for more information.