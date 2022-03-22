Alliance shows small groups can make big impact

The Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance consists of just 11 registered farmers. But the group is making great strides. The group implemented conservation practices on 14,810 acres in 2021. That’s about double the amount of acres on which it implemented conservation practices in 2020, said Ricardo Costa, agricultural strategy manager for The Nature Conservancy.
Costa shared findings from the group’s 2021 member conservation-practices survey during the producer-led watershed-protection group’s annual meeting in February. Members are exploring no-till or strip/zone till. Nine of the members also are planting cover crops. Costa challenged the group to maintain its momentum and increase its membership in 2022.
Farmers in Calumet County continue to express interest in conservation projects and programs. Another farmer group that’s testing conservation practices is the Between the Lakes Demonstration Farm Network. It was launched by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Calumet County Land and Water Conservation Department, in partnership with Fond du Lac, Sheboygan and Manitowoc counties. It’s the fifth demonstration farm network in Wisconsin. Funding from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative is being used for the effort.
Steve Hoffman, an independent crop consultant and project manager for the farm network, spoke at the Calumet alliance’s annual meeting. He discussed the different practices the farms have tried, such as interseeding, planting green, different cover crops, and manure-application trials.
The group plans to host more on-farm field days to encourage farmer-to-farmer collaboration. Hoffman said he believes in farmers’ ability to help solve some of the environmental concerns in agriculture.
Joe Smedberg, a project coordinator with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, also spoke at the meeting. He discussed different cost-share opportunities and financial programs available through the agency’s Environmental Quality Incentive Program, Conservation Stewardship Program, and Conservation Reserve Program.
Tony Reali, conservationist for the Calumet County Land and Water Conservation Department, discussed water-quality projects being conducted in the watershed. He shared information on two cost-share programs involving the Plum and Kankapot Watershed and the North Branch Manitowoc River. Visit facebook.com and search for "Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance" for more information.