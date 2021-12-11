Back Roads from Wisconsin’s Past

BLUE MOUNDS. Wis. – There was rough living in lead-mining towns and a need for rest stops along the Military Road that stretched from Lake Michigan to the Mississippi River. That was the impetus, in the early 1800s before Wisconsin statehood, for a town given the name “Pokerville.” Along that route one of many lead mines was discovered by Ebenezer Brigham, west of the current town of Mt. Horeb. A cabin was built in 1845; it was the first dwelling, followed by a hotel. They were the birth of a new town soon to be labeled Pokerville. According to a 1925 Wisconsin State Journal article, it was the first village in what would become Dane County.
One of the hotel owners was a professional gambler. He was willing to accommodate lead miners working in the area – offering games of poker and plenty of alcohol.
“A great stream of red-shirted miners, swaggering fur traders and courers de bois (woodsmen or fur traders) from the northern lakes set in. Gambling was rife,” said an article in the Capital Times. “(The miners) would come in during the evening, produce a pack of cards, lay revolvers on two sides of the table and begin a game.”
A legend says during the move of the Wisconsin capitol from Belmont to Madison, the territorial treasurer – with the territory’s money in a carpetbag – stopped at Pokerville. Supposedly after giving the bag to the hotel’s landlord, he played poker through the night. He reclaimed the bag in the morning and proceeded to the new capital.
The town was headquarters for a locally famous rogue labeled Slippery Dick. He was credited with being the cause of a murder, when a man watching a card game accidentally shot the bartender instead of Dick – who was allegedly cheating at cards. Slippery Dick was later shot during a saloon brawl.
The route ran through the richest area of the lead-mining region. The lead was taken by ox teams to shot towers, where it was made into bullets and shipped down the Wisconsin River to the Mississippi River. The route was also the main mail route through southern Wisconsin.
Timan Knutson and Ole Olson had a mail contract and a stage route from Madison going west, with their headquarters in Pokerville. They had two teams that carried freight and passengers while doing business with people along the route.
Dirt roads were difficult to traverse during rainy spells. The only maintenance provided was from farmers putting dirt in the potholes, making the situation worse. During winter the snow would catch in fences and weeds, causing drivers to go cross-country through farmer fields.
It wasn’t all cards and fast living in Pokerville. A school was built in 1854 and church services were held there every other week, with a German Lutheran preacher from Dubuque, Iowa, holding the services.
In 1857 excitement was generated when a man named Mr. Carpenter dug a well; finding lead ore he decided to mine it. After blasting down 60 to 70 feet he found a cave with the large bones of an unidentifiable animal. It was larger than a horse, with teeth 2 or 2.5 inches square and prongs more than an inch long.
It was about that same time that Pokerville’s name was changed to West Blue Mounds, considered by the postal service to be a more-appropriate moniker for the town.
Several interesting stories have been preserved about Pokerville. In April 1959 there was an attack on the postmaster, C.B. Arnold. Several men took over the post office because residents were angry at the increase in the cost of postage for Horace Greeley’s popular Weekly Tribune newspaper.
In 1871 one of the hotels was described as having a white-washed ceiling, wallpaper, a rug, candles and a Florence sewing machine.
The year 1873 brought a reformer to town who rented the local hall for a meeting. People filled it, intending to mob him. The reformer traced the evils of card-playing back to the Biblical Esau. He gave an explanation and demonstration of how card sharks work when fleecing people of their money. At the end of the presentation, a local card shark challenged the reformer to a one-on-one challenge – winning all the money back for the citizens.
Businesses at Pokerville’s peak included Tenpin Alley, a butcher, a stonemason, shops, hotels, a tailor, a shoemaker, a cabinet maker, a wagon maker, a blacksmith, a harness shop, a doctor, a grain mill, and a general store where dairy products and produce were traded for items.
In 1883 the county increased the liquor-license cost to $100, the most allowed by law – more than $2,000 in current dollars. Even so the county had no problem selling licenses in Pokerville.
At its peak Pokerville had 500 people. But like many towns of the time, the rail line missed it. People moved to the nearby site of the current town of West Blue Mounds. In 1882 only 127 people remained; now nothing is left to show it ever existed.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm.