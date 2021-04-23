Barley's bred for changing climate

Climate change is a global issue. It affects the environment and the food supply.
Increasing temperatures, changing rainfall patterns and extreme-weather events influence crop yields and where crops can live. Those events limit the number of crops humans can use.
Cereal crops, like wheat and barley, are important to human diets. They provide starch, protein and fiber, and can be used in livestock feed.
But climate change has had a significant impact on cereal crops. Increasing temperatures make it difficult to grow those crops in their usual environments.
One way to compensate for yield losses related to heat stress is to move the production northward. Nevertheless more frequent extreme-weather events can negatively affect yield.
Knowing those global issues, a team researched how different climate conditions impacted cereal crop growth. They observed how different day length and temperature impacted the maturity time and height in Nordic spring barley adapted to high latitudes in Iceland.
The team’s research was recently published in Crop Science, a journal of the Crop Science Society of America.
It's thought that climate change will impact cereal-crop production. Breeding crops to better fit local environments can help close the expected yield gap.
The team used barley from their breeding program adapted to conditions found in Iceland. Those plants had been selected to reach maturity earlier compared to similar barley varieties from other regions.
Climate affects barley production in Iceland. In the fall it is cool, and there are lots of storms. Unfortunately farmers see high seed loss with those storms. If researchers can produce a crop that is ready to harvest earlier in the year, it will help avoid those issues.
Despite those challenges, barley is the most reliable cereal crop in higher latitudes. To have a successful crop in the future, the plants need to mature earlier, have good straw quality and be resistant to diseases.
Researchers wanted to know that the selected plants for early maturity did well in a controlled environment. They used four different growth chambers with different day lengths and temperatures to recreate the environment in Iceland and compare with other climate conditions.
Growth chambers are rooms in greenhouses where researchers can carefully control the environment the plants live in.
They observed day lengths from 12 hours to 20 hours, and temperatures of 50 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit. From those trials, they determined the effect on flowering time, time to maturity and height of the new barley plants.
Following the controlled studies they found genetic markers associated with the observed traits. Genetic markers are segments of DNA that correspond with certain plant characteristics. The goal was to find what genes are important for breeding the desired barley traits. From there researchers can develop breeding tools to use in programs to precisely predict maturity.
Their research uncovered information about the timing of maturity and plant height. It also gave insight on environmental factors and genetics in cereal crops. On a global scale the researchers have looked at many early barley varieties from gene banks and have not found anything that matures earlier in the cold Icelandic environment.
In warmer regions of the world, early maturity is a way to escape the summer heat. In the future traits from the Icelandic barley could be used to breed other crops with improved performance in warmer climates.
The study showed how important it is to select crops for their environment. Crops perform differently in different locations. The study can be used as a model for other cereal crops because they have similar genes. That will lead to greater success in breeding early-maturing wheat as well as other crops.
Magnus Göransson is a doctorate student at the department of plant sciences at the Norwegian University of Life Sciences. The research was supported by the Norwegian Genetic Resource Centre, the Research Council of Norway and Graminor.
