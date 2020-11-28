FITCHBURG, Wis. – An old dairy barn with a new facelift stands proudly along Fish Hatchery Road near Fitchburg.
“It gives me goosebumps,” says Bonnie (Doerfer) Jaranek, whose grandparents built the barn in the 1920s.
The 100-year old barn recently was restored and has been “reborn” as an agricultural-education and community center on the grounds of Four Winds Farm. It’s appropriate the barn has been reborn given that the farm will serve as a center for regenerative-agriculture programming.
Mary Ann McKenzie purchased the 83-acre farm and barn in 2017 from Jaranek and her sisters Karen (Doerfer) Daily and Shirley (Doerfer) Larsen.
There’s an important reason McKenzie chose Four Winds as the farm’s name.
“Four Winds speaks to the philosophy that life comes at us from all directions,” she said. “We never know which way the wind will blow. And it’s almost always windy at the farm so it’s apropos.”
Her main goal for the farm, she said, is to promote agriculture and conservation aspects of the land. Having earned in 1979 a degree in horticulture from the University of Wisconsin-Madison she has a keen interest in plant diversity.
Agricultural groups and other visitors to Four Winds Farm will be able to see a diversity of crops, one of which is hops. Four Winds Farm has established hops trials in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“We’re testing hops varieties and providing feedback to USDA,” McKenzie said. “We’re also exploring opportunities to test intermediate wheatgrass, known as Kernza.”
The farm will feature woody ornamentals such as red twig dogwood, yellow twig dogwood, curly willow and winterberry. McKenzie and her team also have planted walnut and chestnut trees. They’ve started a small demonstration orchard with peach, pear and cherry trees.
To showcase silvopasture concepts they’ll be featuring apple trees and leasing a small flock of sheep. The farm also will be home to a flock of chickens.
Between Four Winds Farm and a neighboring farm McKenzie devotes about 20 acres to pasture and hay production. Ten acres have been planted to warm-season prairie grasses to produce hay for about a dozen horses. McKenzie said she likes little bluestem for its reduced sugar content.
Visitors to Four Winds Farm also will be able to study a variety of ecosystems. The farm features wetlands, riparian buffers, tallgrass prairie, oak savanna and mixed-species woodlands.
McKenzie began working in spring 2019 with Paula Westmoreland, founder of Ecological Design of Minneapolis, to create the farm’s regenerative-agriculture design. Established in the early 2000s the company has completed hundreds of designs and installations in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois. Customers have included businesses, campuses and parks as well as rural and urban farmers.
“Our mission is to bring land back to life and to create healthy ecosystems,” Westmoreland said.
In addition to the diverse ecosystems at Four Winds Farm, Westmoreland said she was excited about McKenzie’s vision for a learning center.
McKenzie already is planning to host a lecture series at the farm. The remodeled barn’s haymow is spacious enough to provide social distancing for small groups. One of the lectures will be about local beekeeping; Four Winds Farm has beehives on site. Other lectures may address carbon sequestration, mushroom production, medicinal plants and forages.
The barn features meeting rooms and a full-service demonstration kitchen.
“We want to be responsive to the community’s needs,” McKenzie said.
Jaranek said, “I wish my grandparents and parents could see what Mary Ann has done. Both grandpa and dad placed a lot of value on education so they’d be so proud that the farm will be an education center.”
Her grandparents – Albert and Clara Doerfer – purchased the farm in 1922 from the Barry family. After the original barn was destroyed by fire the Doerfers built a new one from a Sears and Roebuck Company kit. The Doerfers raised Registered Holsteins; Albert Doerfer was a member of the Holstein-Friesian Association.
After her grandfather passed away in 1943, Jaranek’s father, Robert Doerfer, and her uncle Lloyd Doerfer managed the farm. They expanded the operation in 1951 when they purchased a neighboring farm along Caine Road in Fitchburg. Robert Doerfer and his wife, Sylvia Doerfer, lived on the Caine Road farm while Lloyd Doerfer lived on the Fish Hatchery Road farm.
The Doerfer brothers farmed together. They milked 40 cows in the barn where the education center is now housed. They milked another 60 cows on the Caine Road farm. Jaranek said they had one of the area’s first pipeline-milking systems. But by the early-1980s they had sold all the cows and focused on crops.
Robert Doerfer passed away in 2003; Lloyd Doerfer passed away in 2010. Sylvia Doerfer continued to farm until her death in 2014. She left the farm to her three daughters and in 2017 they decided to sell the Fish Hatchery Road farm to McKenzie.
Jaranek and her husband, Gerald Jaranek, are currently remodeling the Caine Road farmhouse and plan to reside there soon. They continue to grow crops on the 80-acre farm.
Visit fourwindsfarmfitchburg.com and facebook.com/FourWindsFarmFitchburg and ecologicaldesign.land for more information.