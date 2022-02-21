Biochar's effect on microbes studied

Biochar is similar to charcoal and can be added to soil to help increase nutrient and water retention. But what happens in soil affects fungi and plants and it’s not always clear how they’ll react to biochar.
Jake Nash, a researcher at Duke University, helped lead a study to determine how biochar affects microbes such as fungi. Biochar can be produced from corn cobs, pine wood and other plant materials. It’s created through pyrolysis, where material is heated in the absence of oxygen.
Biochar has been long used by indigenous peoples in the Amazon Basin who amended leftover charcoal from cooking fires into the soil, Nash said. The practices has created rich, deep soils. To this day the soils are enriched compared to the surrounding soils.”
Most current research on biochar has been conducted on annual, short-lived crops such as corn, wheat and soybeans. Less work has been done to determine how biochar affects long-lived plants such as conifers. Early results have been mixed. That’s why Nash’s team began to evaluate how biochar affected two commonly grown conifers – blue spruce and balsam fir.
Their results showed many changes to soil, trees and soil fungi. They found that biochar increased the activity of certain microbes, which help decompose litter and return nutrients to the soil. But it also had negative effects on the trees.
“The findings show biochar can affect microbes and plants differently, and we need to better understand how the above- and below-ground worlds interact with biochar,” Nash said. “Every biochar is different and needs to be well-characterized before farmers decide to use it on their crops.”
The researchers point to changes in soil pH caused by the biochar that negatively affected the trees. Many plants and microbes are sensitive to pH changes so it may have changed which microbes were able to grow in the soil or affected plant performance, or both at the same time, Nash said.
The researchers observes that biochar increased soil moisture during their tests. That’s because biochar can act like a sponge and retain water.
“The biochars we used were both somewhat basic, which made the soil more basic after biochar application,” Nash said. “Our results might have to do with biochar’s effect on soil acidity or its effects on symbiotic fungi.”
They found that one species of symbiotic fungus called Wilcoxina mikolae came to dominate plant roots. They want to perform more tests to see why that may have happened and how shifts in fungal communities may have affected tree growth.
“Further testing might show specific tree species that are likely to perform better with biochar,” Nash said. “We might even be able to perform chemical testing on the biochar that will help us make good guesses about how it will perform in the field.”
Biochar has the potential to remove carbon from the atmosphere. So if scientists can understand how to best use it, it could be used to both improve soil health and combat climate change, he said.
The research was published in the Soil Science Society of America Journal. Visit acsess.onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for "biochar restructures" for more information.
Kaine Korzekwa is a freelance science writer. He has written articles for organizations such as the Soil Science Society of America.