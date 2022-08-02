Center adds strength to network

Similar to the Valley Stewardship Network, the Wallace Center collaborates with others to build resilient farms and food systems. The Wallace Center operates as a unit of Winrock International, an organization working to increase economic opportunity and sustain natural resources worldwide. The Wallace Center is focused solely on the United States.
With its national scope the Wallace Center can help regional – or place-based – organizations such as the Valley Stewardship Network obtain greater federal grants. The center also can lend its technical expertise to provide the best available science to projects such as the Tainter Creek Grazing Project, said Elisabeth Spratt, a project manager in resilient agriculture and ecosystems at the Wallace Center.
The center has contributed technical expertise and funding to grazing projects in six states – Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Its contributions could expand within Wisconsin as a result of the recent collaboration between the Valley Stewardship Network and the University of Wisconsin-Grassland 2.0, Spratt said. UW-Grassland 2.0 is providing five learning hubs for stakeholders interested in advancing grassland-based agriculture. The Valley Stewardship Network is administering one in Wisconsin’s Driftless Area.
The idea for the Pasture Project was conceived to address and reduce nutrient runoff in the Mississippi River. Runoff from corn and soybean fields was contributing to algal bloom in the Gulf of Mexico, which added to hypoxia conditions or the gulf’s “Dead Zone,” said Kelsey Vergin, a project manager in resilient agriculture and ecosystems at the Wallace Center.
The center determined that transitioning land to livestock grazing could be one way to reduce the need for crop-input applications and, consequently, reduce nutrient loss, she said. Transitioning land would need to be economically feasible so the center evaluated trends for grass-fed meat.
Winrock in January 2012 cited a Wall Street Journal article that reported the grass-fed-meat industry was expanding at an annual rate of 20 percent. The Winrock study was submitted to the Walton Family Foundation; since that time Winrock and the Walton Family Foundation have contributed resources to the Pasture Project.
With the help of those resources the Tainter Creek Grazing Project is progressing. But it wouldn’t even exist without the conversations and work of the farmers in the Tainter Creek Farmer-Led Watershed and the Valley Stewardship Network, Spratt said.
“They’re looking at where cropping practices are losing the most nutrients,” she said. “They’re walking the fields and doing the mapping.
“Together we’re building strong relationships.”
Visit wallacecenter.org and winrock.org and pastureproject.org – and search for “Expanding grass-based” – and valleystewardshipnetwork.org and grasslandag.org for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.