Climate change made summer droughts likelier

The 2022 Northern Hemisphere summer was one of the hottest ever recorded in Europe. There were more than 24,000 heat-related fatalities, and it brought intense heatwaves to parts of China and North America. The summer also was very dry and resulting droughts caused widespread water shortages, wildfires and crop failures. That led to increased food prices, as well as adverse effects on electricity supply.
A team of climate scientists led by the research group of Sonia Seneviratne, professor for land-climate dynamics at Switzerland’s ETH Zurich, analyzed the possible influence of climate change on widespread drought on behalf of World Weather Attribution.
Their study estimates that climate change made soil-moisture drought conditions in the Northern Hemisphere at least 20 times more likely. That threatened crop production and added further pressure to food prices and food security.
The researchers analyzed soil-moisture levels from June through August across the Northern Hemisphere, excluding the tropics. They also focused on Western Europe and Central Europe, which experienced severe drought with substantially reduced crop yields. Soil-moisture dryness in the top meter of soil often is referred to as agricultural and ecological drought.
Climate change made agricultural and ecological droughts in the North Hemisphere extratropics at least 20 times more likely, the researchers said. They calculated that the drought conditions of summer 2022 can be expected about once in 20 years in today’s climate. Without climate change the drought conditions would only have been expected about once in 400 years or less, they said.
Climate change made the agricultural and ecological drought in West Europe and Central Europe about three to four times more likely. That doesn’t mean that climate change had less influence on Europe than elsewhere in the Northern Hemisphere; the different sizes of the regions mean the results can’t be directly compared, the researchers said.
“The 2022 summer has shown how human-induced climate change is increasing the risks of agricultural and ecological droughts in densely populated and cultivated regions of the North Hemisphere,” Seneviratne said.
The main factor driving the drought risk were increasing temperatures, with changes to rainfall relatively less important. Climate change increased temperatures across the Northern Hemisphere to such an extent that a summer as hot as 2022 would have been virtually impossible without human-induced climate change, the scientists found.
“The results of our analysis also give us an insight on what’s looming ahead,” said Dominik Schumacher, a postdoctoral researcher at ETH Zurich and first author of the study. “With further global warming we can expect stronger and more frequent summer droughts in the future.”
Visit https://www.worldweatherattribution.org –and search for "2022 summer droughts" – and ethz.ch/en.html for more information.