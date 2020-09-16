"Why fall cover crops?” asks Dan Smith, southwest regional specialist with the University of Wisconsin-Department of Horticulture and with UW-Division of Extension.
Cover crops give benefits to soil, ranging from preventing erosion to suppressing weed growth.
“Some of these small-grain cover crops can have soybeans planted into them for huge weed-suppression benefits,” he said.
Soil conditioning can benefit along with the cover crop providing additional forage.
“This can’t be emphasized enough as livestock producers can either harvest or graze these cover crops to enhance their bottom line,” he said. “Challenges to cover-crop planting can be overcome by a little planning.”
The cost of seed and the act of seeding are common challenges.
“Nutrient competition is a challenge also,” Smith said. “It’s very crop-dependent. Soybeans are very tolerant to most of our cover-cropping systems. Research has shown soybeans planted into winter rye result in traditional yield levels in most years. Corn is trickier. It’s something to learn and experiment with so I recommend starting small.”
An available chart is a good tool for species selection when considering cover crops.
“This covers the different crops grown in Wisconsin and cover-crop-planting timing dates,” he said. “It’s important to talk to your local (U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service) and County Land Conservation office about cost-share options concerning cover-crop establishment. In the southern part of Wisconsin we’re going to have limited planting options after the corn and soy-grain harvest, which I’m defining as Oct. 1. Getting the harvest complete before that increases our options … I recommend small grain crops such as winter rye and triticale.”
Small-grain cover crops planted after Oct. 1 might not show emergence until the following spring.
“That’s okay,” he said. “This is a cover crop; we’re not pushing for maximum yield. We want that biomass to build soil organic matter, suppress weeds and help carry equipment in the spring.”
Fancy equipment isn’t needed to plant cover-crop seed.
“The no-till drill is the gold standard for establishment,” he said. “Seeding depth is critical (three-fourths-inch to 1.5 inches). If you’re planting brassica or clover cover crops the depth is shallow. Have a germination test done if you plan on using bin-run seed. Purchasing certified seed is recommended.”
There’s an opportunity to increase species diversity by doing aerial overseedings.
“This really caught on in Crawford and Vernon counties, and a bit in Lafayette and Richland counties,” he said. “Aerial seedings of oats, radish, turnips, can give you a stand of cover crops out in the field before harvest for grain. It’s something we need to evaluate as some years we don’t see as much growth as others. Try to do the aerial seeding around two weeks prior to grain harvest and be sure you have a winter-hardy variety like winter rye in the mix.”
Herbicide carryover is a big concern in establishing cover crops into soybean and corn grain crops.
“Herbicide carryover occurs when herbicides stick around a little bit longer than when we want them to” he said. “Watch the factors that you can control like product selection and rate of application. Heavy soil and high pH levels translate into longer residual times. Something we can’t control is temperature and rainfall, which also play into residual persistence.
“The good news is our winter cereals are pretty resilient to a lot of the herbicides we use based on the research by ourselves, Purdue and in Missouri. If carryover is a concern I would do a field or greenhouse bioassay by taking a pot of soil from the field, and try and grow the cover crop in it on a kitchen or garage window. When reading pesticide labels bear in mind there’s a difference in residual allowance between cover crops for cover and those grown as forage for feed.”
Badger Crop Connect is a crop-production webinar series developed for the 2020 growing season by the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension crops and soils program. Bringing agronomists, crop consultants and farmers together, Badger Crop Connect provides bi-weekly updates on current issues. Smith spoke Aug. 26 regarding “Cover Crop Considerations after Corn and Soybean Grain Crops.” Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu/grain/badger-crop-connection for more information.