Crop Connection

Soy innovation challenge launched
The United Soybean Board and The Yield Lab Institute recently challenged companies to create innovations that increase the use and value of soybean meal in existing markets through the Soy Innovation Challenge. The Soy Innovation Challenge will enhance the value of soybean meal in existing markets and uses by targeting several areas.
• Innovations that increase use and value for soybean meal in animal agriculture, aquaculture, pet foods and soyfoods for human consumption.
• Innovations that advance the commercial viability of existing uses and segments in both food and feed spaces, overcoming the technical challenges of increasing soybean meal usage.
• Innovations that advance the transportability and storage viability of soybean meal.
Soybean meal is used as a feed ingredient for animal agriculture. Those markets are limited by demand constraints of poultry and livestock volume, competition from alternative ingredients, storage capacity and transportation challenges. The Soy Innovation Challenge aims to solve those problems.
The application period is open through Dec. 6. Possible prizes include $170,000 in cash prizes courtesy of the United Soybean Board and $5,000 in in-kind technical services and credits per finalist courtesy of Amazon Web Services. All selected teams will receive mentoring and resources to help advance their ideas in the areas of technical, business and financial impact. Visit unitedsoybean.org for more information.
Nominations sought for council seats
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is accepting nominations for the Produce Safety Advisory Council. Two seats are available -- one for a representative of a nonprofit education institution and one for a representative of an underserved community.
Members of the Produce Safety Advisory Council serve two-year terms, and the council meets quarterly. The Produce Safety Advisory Council advises the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Division of Food and Recreational Safety in establishing and achieving produce-safety goals, representing constituency groups and recommending solutions to problems facing Wisconsin produce growers in complying with the Produce Safety Rule.
The Produce Safety Advisory Council chair will evaluate nominees in consultation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and present recommendations to the council for review and approval. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will send official notice of Produce Safety Advisory Council membership appointment to newly appointed members, and new members are expected to start their term at the council's subsequent quarterly meeting.
Nomination forms should explain why nominees would be valuable additions to the Produce Safety Advisory Council and preferably include two letters of support. Nominations will be accepted until the vacancies are filled, and representatives of Hmong communities are strongly encouraged for nomination.
Visit datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/ProduceSafetyAdvisoryCouncil.aspx for more information.
Checkoff board appointments announced
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced the appointment of four members to serve on the United Sorghum Checkoff Program’s Board of Directors. All four appointees will serve three-year terms starting December 2022 and ending December 2025.
• Jeffry D. Zortman of Fowler, Kansas, Kansas Member
• Kendall Hodgson of Little River, Kansas, Kansas Member
• Joshua Birdwell of Malone, Texas, Texas Member
• Zachary Rendel of Miami, Oklahoma, Oklahoma Member
The 13-member United Sorghum Checkoff Program Board is composed of nine sorghum farmers who represent the three states with the largest sorghum production – Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas – and four at-large national representatives. Visit sorghumcheckoff.com for more information.