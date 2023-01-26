Drainage pays long-term -- part 1

Drainage pays! Editor’s note: This is part 1 of Purdue University’s report regarding its long-term drainage-experiment insights on crop yield, cover-crop growth, soil improvement, water flow and chemical transport. An overview of the experiment was published in the Jan. 19 issue of Agri-View.
Purdue University conducted a 35-year project at the Southeast Purdue Agricultural Center in Butlerville, Indiana, 6 miles east of North Vernon in Jennings County, Indiana. This part focuses on cash-crop establishment and yield as affected by drain spacing.
• Drainage improved timeliness of fieldwork by one to 15 days
• Drainage improved corn yields by 24 bushels per acre during the 35-year study, but did not change soybean yields
Although the results are specific to this study on the Clermont silt-loam soil at the ag center, most of the findings are more generally applicable across other poorly drained soils – although the specific values will vary with soil and climate.
Naturally poorly-drained soils present many challenges for crop production. Subsurface “tile” drainage is a common water-management practice for naturally-poorly-drained soils throughout much of the Midwest.
At the Southeast Purdue Agricultural Center we have conducted long-term studies on tile drainage on a Clermont silt loam – now sometimes called Cobbsfork. It’s typical of the soils in southeastern Indiana and similar to soils stretching from southwestern Ohio to eastern Kansas. Prior to this research the Clermont was typically drained only with surface drainage consisting of land-leveling and shallow surface drains. That approach required frequent maintenance of the shallow drains due to the poor soil structure of the high-silt, low-organic-matter soil. Subsurface drainage had not been used due to concerns about silt accumulation clogging the tiles and slow water flow through the poorly structured soil.
With the advent of plastic perforated drainage “tiles” in the 1970s, farmers in the region requested an evaluation of those modern technologies for drainage of the Clermont. With funding from the state of Indiana and a new research farm in southeastern Indiana, long-term drainage research studies were begun in 1983.
The original goals of the drainage studies were to
• evaluate subsurface drain spacings on drain flow, and on corn growth and yield; and
• evaluate combinations of agronomic-management practices and drainage on soil physical properties, and on corn growth and yield.
Additional objectives were added through the years, especially related to movement of agricultural chemicals such as nitrate-nitrogen and pesticides through the soil into the drainage waters. The drainage systems were installed February-March 1983, during unusually warm and dry weather. The first experimental measurements and crop-growth studies were begun in 1984.
The drain-spacing experiment consisted of three drain spacings plus an “undrained control,” replicated twice in the field. Drains were installed at spacings of 16, 33 and 66 feet, with the undrained control being at a spacing of 133 feet. Due to the very slow permeability of the Clermont soil, the 133-foot spacing was considered to be a good proxy for “undrained” conditions. Lateral drains were 4-inch-diameter perforated-plastic drain tubes, with no sock or filter, installed at a 0.4 percent grade at a depth of 2.5-3 feet. The installation depth kept the tiles above the depth of the restricting layer or fragipan, which was generally at 3.5-4 feet deep. The drain grade was steeper than usual; the contractor suggested it as a way to keep the tiles from silting in. Observations later in the study showed that the drains, in general, collected only a small amount of sediment in the corrugations; they otherwise stayed clean and flowing.
Drainage improved timeliness of fieldwork
One reason to install subsurface drains is to gain more timely access to fields in the spring. During the first 10 years of the drain-spacing experiment, each of the four drain spacings – including the “undrained” control – were tilled and planted according to when the soil was “suitable” for primary tillage with a chisel plow. The farm superintendent made the assessment of when the soil had dried sufficiently to allow chiseling to occur without damage to the soil and to provide good seedbed preparation. For each spacing chiseling was done one day; the next day a secondary tillage pass with a field cultivator or disk was done, and then the corn was planted.
If a spacing was “ready,” it would be tilled and planted; the other spacings would be re-evaluated the next day and so on until all were planted. If rain occurred, planting of the wider spacings could be delayed even longer.
Table 1 shows the planting dates of the 16-foot spacing as well as the delay for the 33-foot and 66-foot spacings and the undrained control, during the first 10 years of continuous corn. During that span only three times was the planting date for the narrowest spacing later than the latest optimum May 10 date. That reflects the drier-than-normal spring weather during much of the early part of the study. In addition only twice was the undrained control significantly delayed from the 16-foot spacing. Planting delays of 11 and 15 days occurred in 1984 and 1989, respectively, due to rains occurring between the planting of the 16-foot spacing and the readiness of the undrained control.
The approximately two-week planting-date advantage in two of the 10 years could be a greater benefit to more-typical farming operations than it was in our study. Most farmers have multiple fields and larger fields than our 15-acre experimental field. In our study the research-farm staff was on-site and the experiment was a priority. Thus the staff was able to assess each plot, and perform tillage and planting as soon as each spacing was ready.
Drainage improved corn yields
Crop yield is, of course, a prime reason why farmers invest in subsurface-drainage systems. Corn yields during the first 10 years and on average during those 10 years are shown in Fig. 2. Yields varied from year to year. The best yields sometimes occurred in the narrowest spacing and other years in the intermediate spacings. The undrained control had the smallest yield in seven of the 10 years. The reduced yields in the undrained control in 1989 were partly due to the delayed planting date, but in most years the effect was due to the wetter conditions after planting and not to delayed planting date.
On average during the 10 years, the bushel-per-acre yields were
• 157 for the 16-foot plot,
• 155 for the 33-foot plot,
• 152 for the 66-foot plot, and
• 147 for the 133-foot plot.
Although yield differences were not as great in those early years as initially expected, for several reasons we expect farmers will see greater yield benefits from subsurface drainage. As discussed earlier, subsurface drainage resulted in earlier field operations and that benefit would likely be larger for a more-typical farm operation. And our field has relatively good surface drainage and slightly more slope – but still less than 1 percent – than typical fields with Clermont soils. Typical fields with less slope often have poorer surface drainage and therefore suffer from ponding and flooding that may “drown” the crop. Subsurface drainage can minimize ponding and flooding.
In another part of our field – separate from the drain spacing study – with a greater frequency of surface ponding, the undrained block was drowned and replanted three times in one year – producing no yield at all. That of course accentuates the benefits of subsurface drainage. Because all plots – both drained and undrained – in our drain-spacing study have relatively little surface ponding, we would expect greater benefits to yield in fields where surface ponding occurs and could be reduced by subsurface drainage.
Drainage also affected the grain-moisture content at harvest in this field. All plots were harvested on the same date. On average during the 10 years, the 16-foot spacing was two points drier in grain moisture than the undrained control – 21 percent vs. 23 percent – which would reduce grain drying costs for the drained vs. undrained treatments.
Crop yields during 1994-2018 showed much greater benefit of drainage than in the first 10 years. That’s likely due in part to generally wetter conditions for the latter 25-year period. It may also reflect further maturation of the drainage system with time. The field management was changed from continuous corn with chisel tillage, to a corn-soybean rotation with no-till. It also had cover crops in some years, so it’s also possible that the modified field management accentuated the benefits of drainage on corn yield. It should be noted that all plots were planted on the same date after the first 10 years, so timeliness benefits were no longer being assessed once we made the switch to no-till.
Corn yields from 2007-2017 are shown in Fig. 3. In some years there was little difference in yield across all three spacings and the undrained control. But in many years there was a significant yield reduction in the undrained control compared to the three drain spacings, reflecting in part the wetter years compared to earlier in the study. Clearly a per-acre yield benefit of 40 to 50+ bushels in any of the drain spacings, compared to the undrained control, would be a significant benefit to farmers. During 2017 there was an additional timing disadvantage to the undrained control, in that the first planting May 16 did not establish well and needed to be replanted two weeks later, June 2. Thus the reduced yield was due in part to excess wetness after planting and in part to delayed planting date compared to the drained plots.
Corn yields averaged across all corn years of the 1984-2017 time period showed relatively little difference in corn yields among the narrower drain spacings, but a reduction of 24 bushels per acre in the undrained control compared to the narrowest drain spacing. That is much greater than the disadvantage of 10 bushels per acre found during the first 10 years of the study. The later time periods were wetter than the early part of the study, and the benefit of drainage was much more pronounced than in the early time periods.
When looking at the corn yield trend through time, from the first to most recent corn year, the trends for the three drain spacings are similar to general corn-yield trends reflecting improvements in genetics and other practices. But the undrained control remained flat or even decreased slightly. Although there is large variation around the trendline, the 16-foot spacing had an average yield increase of 1.9 bushels per acre per year from 1984 to 2017, whereas the undrained control had an average yield loss of 0.1 bushels per acre per year. That illustrates that to capture the benefits of improved genetics and other technologies, an adequate drainage system is a necessary first step on naturally poorly drained soil.
Soybeans show different yield results
Soybean yields on this field have generally not been affected by drainage. Although some years, such as 2018, showed a large disadvantage for the undrained control, other years such as 2014 have shown a slight benefit for the undrained control. On average for the soybean years during 1994 to 2018, there are no significant differences in soybean yields among the four drain spacings; yields averaged 57 bushels per acre.
Drainage long-term investment
Installation of tile drainage is a long-term investment in a field. Drainage flow paths seem to develop through time, at least for the first several years after installation. Crop-yield effects vary from year to year, based on the weather, so some years drainage will not have any effect on yields. Other conservation practices also take time to improve soil health; the effects of drainage on those improvements will likely become more evident with time. But the long-term improvement in cash-crop yields, cover-crop growth and effectiveness of other conservation practices make the installation of tile drains on naturally poorly drained soils a good investment in the long-term productivity of a field.
The project was supported in part by the Purdue Agricultural Research Programs and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Eileen Kladivko is a Purdue University agronomy professor. Visit ag.purdue.edu/department/agry/ for more information.