Drought reduces midge populations

Soil samples in North Dakota indicate reduced levels of overwintering wheat midge larvae – cocoons -- for the 2021 season. A total of 2,070 soil samples were collected from 22 counties in the fall of 2021 to estimate the statewide risk for wheat midge in the 2022 wheat growing season. The distribution of wheat midge is based on unparasitized cocoons found in the soil samples.
The majority of the soil samples had zero wheat midge cocoons in the soil for the past two years. The percentage was 95 percent with no midge cocoons in 2022 and 86 percent in 2021. That is the record low since the wheat midge larval survey for overwintering cocoons started in 1995. In 2018 there was another low year with 84 percent of the soil samples with no cocoons.
Only about 5 percent of soil samples were positive for wheat midge cocoons, the density ranging from 36 to 71 cocoons per square meter. That is a low risk for wheat midge infestation, which is classified as one to 200 midge cocoons per square meter.
Low risk areas were scattered in eight counties throughout the state, including the northwest area -- Divide, Mountrail and Renville counties, north-central area -- Bottineau, Benson and Pierce counties, the west-central area -- McLean County -- and the northeast area -- Ramsey County. No soil samples had moderate or high cocoon densities of wheat midge -- 201 to more than 800 midge larvae per square meter.
The dramatic decrease in wheat midge populations since 2019 is probably due to drought in 2020 and 2021. Drought can cause wheat midge to overwinter for two years instead of the typical emergence during the following season. Larvae also are susceptible to dryness and require rain to emerge from the soil in late June through mid-July, and to drop out of the mature wheat heads and dig into the soil to overwinter as cocoons. Comparing precipitation from May through August with wheat midge cocoon densities for each surveyed county during the past 11 years shows a strong positive correlation between precipitation and wheat midge populations.
With the reduced populations of wheat midge for two years in a row, producers may not have to scout for adult midges this year unless the field is continuous wheat, and/or favorable moist weather in late June to early July occurs during emergence. Those two factors can cause rapid increases in the numbers of emerging adult wheat midges, especially in areas that did receive adequate precipitation this past year.
Producers are recommended to still use the wheat midge degree-day model to predict the emergence of wheat midge and to determine when to scout, and if their wheat crop is at risk.
Visit ndawn.ndsu.nodak.edu/wheat-growing-degree-days.html to access the wheat midge degree-day model on the North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network website.
If wheat midge is detected, the economic thresholds for wheat midge are one or more midge observed for every four or five heads on hard red spring wheat, or one or more midge observed for every seven or eight heads on durum wheat.
The forecast is good news for growers because the risk for yield loss and reduced grain quality from wheat midge is low. The bad news is that the beneficial parasitic wasp can’t survive without its host, wheat midge. No parasitized cocoons were found in 2021. That is the first time that no parasitic wasps were observed.
Parasitic wasps play an important role in natural control of wheat midge and parasitize the eggs or larvae. In contrast, the parasitism rate was 15 percent in 2020, 36 percent in 2019 and nine percent in 2018.
North Dakota State University-Extension agents collected the soil samples. The North Dakota Wheat Commission supports the wheat midge survey.
Janet Knodel is an entomologist for the North Dakota State University-Extension.