Energy sorghum may combine best of bioenergy crops

Tall perennial grasses such as miscanthus are a primary target for use as bioenergy crops because of their sustainability advantages. But they require several years to establish and aren't ideal for crop rotation. Maize and other annual crops are easier to manage with traditional farming but are tougher on the environment.
Energy sorghum is a hefty annual plant with the ecological benefits of a perennial. It may combine the best of both crops, according to findings of a study at the U.S. Department of Energy's Center for Advanced Bioenergy and Bioproducts Innovation. The project's researchers found that energy sorghum – Sorghum bicolor – behaves more like miscanthus in the way it efficiently captures light and uses water to produce abundant biomass. It has greater nitrogen emissions such as maize, but researchers believe careful fertilizer management could reduce those levels.
Sorghum appears to be a "middle-road crop," with an annual growth cycle but the ability to use less water than maize to produce a ton of biomass, said Caitlin Moore, formerly a postdoctoral researcher at the Center for Advanced Bioenergy and Biofuels Innovation. She is now a research fellow at the University of Western Australia's School of Agriculture and Environment.
"It certainly holds promise as a crop that supports the bioenergy economy," she said.
The researchers conducted ecosystem-scale comparisons of carbon, nitrogen, water and energy fluxes of energy sorghum with maize and Miscanthus x. giganteus at the University of Illinois-Energy Farm during the 2018 growing season. It was a near-average year in terms of temperature, rainfall and soil moisture. The fluxes reflected how water, carbon dioxide, nitrogen and energy move between plants and the atmosphere, Moore said.
The long-term ecological sustainability of bioenergy crops depends on how well the system "breathes." An ideal crop would use water and light efficiently to maximize the amount of biomass, keep carbon in the soil instead of releasing it into the atmosphere, and require little nitrogen fertilizer.
While maize is very productive it requires a great deal of water and nitrogen. It also loses carbon stored in its ecosystem through tillage and harvest.
Energy sorghum falls somewhere in between. As an annual it can be rotated with soybeans and maize. It's photoperiod sensitive so it produces good yields of biomass late into the season when grown in regions with long days. Because it’s drought-tolerant, energy sorghum can be grown in regions with little rainfall. That alleviates the pressure a growing biofuel industry could place on existing land used for food production.
The question for the researchers was whether energy sorghum behaved more like miscanthus or maize. They used eddy covariance-flux towers and below-ground soil readings to record data on the plants' ecosystems. They recorded wind speed and turbulence to air temperatures, atmospheric gases, humidity and soil moisture.
They also measured energy exchange by looking at "albedo," a measure of surface reflectivity. In the heat of summer, plants evapotranspire, which releases moisture and excess energy into the air. Leaves with increased reflectivity don't take on as much heat and energy.
Researchers found that during the peak growing season in July – when all three crops were at their maximum productive potential – carbon, water and energy fluxes from the sorghum ecosystem were more similar to those from the miscanthus ecosystem. Nitrogen fluxes more closely resembled maize.
Maize had the best productivity but also the most evapotranspiration. Energy sorghum and miscanthus were more closely aligned. Overall energy sorghum had the greatest water-use efficiency. Maize was the most efficient at turning light into biomass through photosynthesis. Miscanthus was on the low end and sorghum was in the middle. That’s probably because the latter two plants have leafy, dense canopies while maize is grown in rows to maximize light penetration, Moore said.
The nitrous-oxide flux was greater from maize and energy sorghum compared to miscanthus. The researchers concluded that they likely used too much fertilizer on the sorghum even though it received half the amount as maize. June rains that waterlogged the low-lying sorghum fields might have exacerbated nitrogen losses. The scientists suspect that sorghum has a much lower need for nitrogen, akin to miscanthus.
Continued observations of fluxes for the three crops will be a next step for comparing their responses to drought, floods and other extreme-climate events and assessing year-to-year biogeochemical differences. A detailed understanding of the interaction between crop type, climate and management will be critical for forecasting the sustainability of the bioenergy crops. The crops will play an important role in ensuring that the United States meets the 2050 cellulosic-bioenergy requirements mandated in the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007, according to the researchers.
The study was published in “Global Change Biology: Bioenergy.” It was led by Moore and her advisor, Carl Bernacchi, a plant physiologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service and an adjunct professor of plant biology and crop sciences at the University of Illinois. Visit cabbi.bio for more information.
Julie Wurth is a communications specialist for the Institute for Sustainability, Energy and Environment at the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign.