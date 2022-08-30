Farmer dies in farming accident

People are also reading…
An Iowa County man died Aug. 23 in a farming accident on Tuesday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported. The accident at 7081 Rock Road in the town of Ridgeway was reported shortly after 5:15 p.m. Aug. 23, Sgt. Mitch Schauff said in a statement. Paul Bickford, 69, was found dead by emergency responders, Schauff said. No further details were released.
The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa County Coroner's Office, Ridgeway Fire Department, Ridgeway First Response, Barneveld Fire Department, Barneveld EMS and UW MedFlight.