MADISON, Wisconsin – Steps are being taken to help Wisconsin agriculture become more resilient in the face of climate events such as floods, tornadoes and extreme temperatures. Randy Romanski says feedback from farmers and others have helped inform the governor’s office and the agriculture department while developing state-budget proposals to address resiliency. He’s the Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Success of the department’s Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grant Program has helped Wisconsin take great strides in building resilience to a changing climate. Funding of $250,000 per year was first made available for the grant program in the 2015-2017 state budget. The funding increased to $500,000 per year in the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 fiscal years.
Annual program funding again was increased – to $750,000 – in the 2019-2021 state budget. The mark of $1 million per year was reached in the 2021-2023 budget. Grants were awarded to 36 farmer groups in early 2022.
In December 2022 the ag department awarded $1 million in producer-led watershed-protection grants for 2023 to 43 farmer-led groups. That eighth round of grant awards received the greatest amount of requests in the history of the program, with 45 applicants for a total funding request of more than $1.5 million.
“Funding has tripled since the program began,” Romanski said. “Farmers have embraced it. They work together to test practices in their areas and are learning what works best in their backyards. And bipartisan support for the program allows groups to grow.”
Producer groups have used grant money to experiment with various conservation practices such as planting cover crops. Cover crops can improve soil’s infiltration capacity so as to be more resilient to flooding. They also offer farmers a natural and inexpensive climate solution through their ability to capture atmospheric carbon dioxide into soils, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Taking that into account, the USDA’s Risk Management Agency and the Wisconsin ag department recently established crop-insurance rebates for farmers who plant cover crops. Eligible farmers were able to enroll acres planted to cover crops in fall 2022 that will be planted to an insurable crop in 2023.
Eligible applicants will receive a $5-per-acre insurance rebate on the 2023 crop-insurance invoice for every acre of cover crop enrolled and verified in the program. The program was offered for acres of cover crops planting outside of state- and federal-program incentives.
In addition to climate-related benefits, conservation practices help reduce soil and nutrient loss. In 2021 there were 34 Wisconsin producer-led groups comprised of more than 800 farmers. Program-wide farmers no-tilled about 84,000 acres and planted 100,400 acres of cover crops. Models indicated that farmers who implemented those practices had kept more than 124,000 pounds of phosphorus and more than 182,000 tons of soil from leaving farm fields.
The watershed-protection groups’ conservation practices also have highlighted the importance of reducing nitrogen loss to groundwater, surface waters and the atmosphere.
“About 60 percent of nitrous oxide is emitted from fertilized fields, manures and other agricultural sources,” said Mahesh Pradhan, a nutrient-pollution specialist with the United Nations Environment Program.
One molecule of nitrous oxide released into the atmosphere contributes about 300 times more to climate change than a single molecule of carbon dioxide. Even though much less nitrous oxide is produced from soils, it still plays a significant role in altering the climate, according to the University of California-Solution Center for Nutrient Management.
The Wisconsin ag department is funding a newly created Nitrogen Optimization Pilot Program. Like the watershed-protection grant program, the nitrogen program has bipartisan support. Applications closed Jan. 31 and work will begin this year, Romanski said.
Grants are awarded to projects that focus on one of two areas. The first is nitrogen-rate on-farm research where data will be collected regarding varying nitrogen-application rates in controlled designs. The other will involve comparing different management practices and the impact of different nitrogen rates.
The goal for the program is for farmers and University of Wisconsin-System scientists to work together to conduct research. They’ll focus on improving methods for optimizing nitrogen applied to fields for at least two growing seasons.
Visit datcp.wi.gov – search for "producer-led watershed" –and datcp.wi.gov – search for "cover crops" –and datcp.wi.gov – search for "nitrogen optimization" – and ucanr.edu – search for "nitrous oxide emissions" – for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.